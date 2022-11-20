Flick: Please pass the thanks

While all holidays obviously have meaning and merit, Thanksgiving surely is among the best.

It’s a day solely devoted to togetherness, family, gratitude. No presents, no fireworks, no costumes, no eggs you find six months later.

Even in a divisive time for a divided nation, Thanksgiving is centered around the one thing that is fully bipartisan and nationally unifying: good food and a full stomach.

Its biggest issues:

What time do we eat?

Dark or white?

Who gets to fall asleep on which couch at 4 in the afternoon?

Aside from the cook(s), the dishwasher(s) and poor soul(s) assigned to find enough chairs to wrap around the table(s) and even enough silverware, too, it is largely about nothing more than peace, sharing and, in a 24/7/365 world that no longer gives us much time to rest, a few hours of just that.

And thanks.

Things to be thankful for at Thanksgiving 2022:

The harvest is in, again.

The mid-term elections are over, finally, and even better, so are ALL of the commercials. (If our “smart TVs” are so smart, why can’t they learn to just turn those off?)

That I didn’t drink any of that water at Camp Lejeune.

For good friends.

For good times.

For good health. (With COVID finally appearing to be on its waning side, haven’t we ultimately learned that not being sick is surely and simply life’s grandest blessing?)

That Ukraine isn’t where Indiana is.

That before last week’s sudden onset of a wintry look, autumn 2022 surely has been one of our nicest, with gorgeous temperatures and nice weather well into November, and amazing foliage besides. Is everyone even done mowing yet?

That the leaves also nonetheless only fall once a year.

That the poor guy who beat Bloomington’s Dan Brady in the Illinois secretary of state’s race now has to sign his name to more than 8.5 million state driver’s licenses — but thankfully, not literally. Can you imagine being a guy named Alexander “Alexi” Giannoulias and trying to get all of that into that tiny autograph space on a driver’s license or back of a credit card?

That Vladimir Putin lives 5,089 miles from here.

That North Korea is just as far.

For the fireplace on a chilly November morn. Next month, somehow here already in seemingly record time, it’ll singe Santa’s booty, too.

That regretfully I did not win that $2 billion Powerball drawing. I was so planning to give it all to you guys, maybe even buy you all a subscription to this publication for an entire year! (Would I kid?)

(OK, I might.)

That grocery stores are beginning to close on Thanksgiving again. Call me old-fashioned, but my own humble opinion is that the holiday is better and more revered that way.

For those uptown lights in Normal at holiday time.

For the burgeoning resurgence of downtown Bloomington.

For all the little gems of a town like Bloomington-Normal — like Constitution Trail, even plowed in winter; all the startup restaurants that are launching all over town; even just the simple friendliness, trust and hellos of passing one another on a street. (Just last week, my wife and I were in New York City where, while passing thousands on city streets, we also noticed no one ever dares to look at each other or, even worse, even say hello.)

For a fun year with Leah Marlene.

That, even after 10,000 scam phone calls (a rough estimate), I still don’t need an extended warranty.

For the little-known OTHER qualities of those in the public eye. Like Ryan Pedon, new basketball coach at Illinois State. While trying to build an all-new team, get used to a new job and settle a young family in a foreign town, quietly, way off any court, Pedon also has been out just being a nice guy. Example: When Phyllis Wills, grandmother of ISU player Colton Sandage, passed recently, Pedon brought the entire team to the visitation. “A class thing to do,” said Bill Wills, husband of Phyllis (and a retired editor of this newspaper). Another example: One recent morning, after a loss just the night before, instead of scowling and/or pounding a fist, Pedon (along with longtime ISU athletics figure Leanna Bordner) was visiting the Bloomington home of Gerry Sytar, an ISU basketball player in the 1960s (and later a Normal Community High teacher and coach), to simply drink coffee and visit for nearly an hour as Sytar battles a yucky form of Parkinson’s. (It’s just something I enjoy doing,” said Pedon, “while also getting to know the community that supports the Redbirds.” Said Gerry Sytar’s wife, Cherilyn, later: “It’s pretty nice, if you ask me. The world needs more people like him.”)

That, by about 8 p.m. on Thursday, amid all the miracle drugs of today, someone also invented Tums and Prilosec.

Thanks, as always, for those faithful newspaper readers who even got down this far.

And for this week’s great feast, and all the simple comforts that go with it.

Happy Thanksgiving.