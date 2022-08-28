Flick: Oh, that ‘wandering eye’ disease! 

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Newest genealogical search

In these times of searching family histories, the McLean County Clerk's Office gets many requests for help in genealogical research. That includes, says County Clerk Kathy Michael, an occasional humorous note, like the one her office recently received from a 99-year-old man.

He wrote: "I am simply trying to put together some family history for my children before the roll call comes for me up yonder. My father never knew his father. Seems he had a terrible eye problem, later diagnosed as 'wandering eye,' this being an apparent incurable disease. My grandmother booted his butt, and so my father never knew his dad."

Latest sign to make you go “hmm…"

As reads the sign at a cemetery west of Bloomington, along Illinois 9:

"No Permanent Plantings"

Best Name Club

— Brian Cashman. General manager of the money-rich New York Yankees baseball team.

— Michael Shoreman. A paddleboarder, he recently became the first athlete with a disability to cross the Great Lakes from Michigan to Chicago and become the first man to successfully reach the shore.

— Janson Junk. A pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels. (And he reportedly throws a lot of “junk” pitches, too.)

Latest reason to love this town

Parked in a parking lot facing Clinton Street in Bloomington, between Front and Grove — one of those battery-powered riding cars for kids, a sky-blue mini-vehicle, neatly parked in a parking lot spot.

In other cities? Would have been removed instantly. In Bloomington? The car has been parked there for a month, sometimes backed in, sometimes not.

”It’s parked better in that space than many actual cars in Bloomington,” muses one neighbor.

In time, its presence also has become grand entertainment for those who pass.

In the Facebook group “We’re all in this together, Bloomington-Normal," a user posted a picture of the car in the lot, along with the comment: "I go by this at least once a day and it makes me incredibly happy. I have seen the lot jam-packed and nobody has dared to move it." More than 1,000 people, in turn, “liked” the post, and nearly 300 have commented in a positive way.

How’d it get there? Potentially even funnier.

Seems the children of Marla Coffee got wide-eyed when they saw the kids’ car — it was no longer working and had been set out as a trash pickup by a homeowner moving out — and they excitedly pushed it for a while, says Marla, but eventually became tired and simply left it in a spot in the Clinton Street lot.

And it's been there ever since!

Humorously asks one on Facebook: "Has anyone checked to see if it just needs a jump?"

Newest odd summertime occurrence

An actual low-insect summer?

As cites Jim Lindoerfer, who as a precaution on evenings of sitting out on the deck with his wife, year in, year out, has citron burners to keep the bugs away...

Except...

"We have lit our burners zero times this summer. No bugs. No mosquitos. Few fireflies. What gives? Did bugs decide to leave Central Illinois? Has the bat population increased?"

Hmm. Any entomologists out there?

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee

— Grubville, Missouri

— Wewahitchca, Florida

Newest way to really "drive" a point

On a stop sign in Cedar Key, Florida, as spotted by a Central Illinois couple, is a smaller sign mounted below it, reminding motorists just what the top sign instructs:

An upward-pointing arrow, and the words, "This is a stop sign."

Latest really weird COVID shortage

They’ve run out of 2023 State of Illinois license plate stickers!

Blamed on pandemic-caused printing difficulties at a production plant, a “backup” sticker is being dispensed that only has a large “23” on it, without the usual listing of the month in which the license expires. But the Secretary of State’s Office assures motorists that the month-deficient stickers are fully valid and that your friendly neighborhood police officer has a computer record of the month in which your license expires.

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our latest board of contributors: Kathy Michael, Lexington; Julie Dawson, Van Baker, Jim Lindoerfer, Lee Templeton, Sue Harms and Ruthie Cobb, Bloomington; Lisa Connolly, Sherman; Jacob Carter, Lincoln; Jeff Fritzen, Laurie Christensen, John Noble, Roger Miller, Roger Hughes and David Messenger, Normal.