Flick: More hope for our world? Bank on it!

Flick Lite: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Most fascinating combo

At Towanda and Empire in Bloomington these days is a newly shared building — a Regions Bank that, atop its drive-thru lanes, is now a church on Sundays — the Hope Church.

Says one Twin Citian: “We had some friends in town and were driving down Empire one night when they looked over to see the church on top of the brightly-lit, drive-through lanes, and we all agreed — in today’s world, it would be so nice to be able to pull into a drive-through for a quick deposit of fervent hope …”

Latest greatest obituary

Began the notice of Alvin Henry Immke Jr.: "The Rusty Knight of the Kingdom of Crazy has left his Fair-haired Maiden to enter the Eternal Kingdom of Heaven."

Biggest surprise

One can never tell what’s under the walls of an older home. Thus, imagine the Bloomington woman who moved into one and with her boyfriend, crawled into the attic to discover posters glued to a wall that advertised movies playing at the Castle in downtown Bloomington: “Garrison’s Finish” ... “Eternal Flame” … “Mad Love" ...

Those were movies — silent ones — shown 100 years ago!

“I’m guessing the posters were boarded up or drywalled over,” says Brad Gerike.

A friend (Josh Marx) later even found ads for the movies in this newspaper in a 1920s edition — next to news stories about “hard road” (concrete) being laid here for the first time.

Latest sign of the times

Listed on Illinois motor vehicle license renewal forms, among reasons to personally come in to update one’s state driver’s license:

"…if your gender has changed since your last renewal."

Best Name Club

— Dr. Leak. He’s a Bloomington urologist.

— James Trusty. A lawyer representing Donald Trump in proceedings on the search of Mar-a-Lago.

— Jared Diamond. Baseball writer for the Wall Street Journal.

Biggest oops

During all the funeral coverage of Queen Elizabeth II, those posting the closed captioning on TV seemed to struggle.

Among the more humorous misinterpretations, as observed by one reader:

— “The duke and duchess of sox.”

— “The prince of whales.”

— “much grease (grief) surrounding her death.”

— “The Scottish parliament passed a motion of condo lens (condolence) to the royal family.”

Latest ‘Oh, How True That Is!’ business winner

Name of a self-storage facility recently observed in Deatsville, Alabama:

The "LET'S KEEP IT" center.

“Thought that was pretty clever,” says Geoff Hughes.

Most humorous ‘Best Of’ recipient

In this newspaper’s “2022 Readers’ Choice Awards,” under the classification of "Best Spiritual Leader," runners-up as voted by the readers were two pastors from two prominent B-N churches, superseded only by the No. 1 “spiritual leader” in the Bloomington-Normal area: Jan Lancaster, bartender and owner at The Bistro in downtown Bloomington.

Saddest occurrence

Eighteen years ago, on a flight home from a NASCAR race in Darlington, South Carolina, a six-seat, single-engine plane owned by a Bloomington company crashed into the side of a mountain on a foggy night near Wheeling, West Virginia, killing five. That included Brian Bastion, 32, of Normal, a backup pilot on the flight.

Fast forward to last month.

That’s when three people died in a fiery car crash while vacationing in Scotland.

In a horrific irony and tragedy-upon-tragedy, they were the other members of the Bastion family.

Most unexpected vacation stop

Their trip to the United Kingdom had been long planned, but when Jennifer and Eric Prestrud (formerly Jennifer Zich, of Bloomington) were in Edinburgh, Scotland, the other day, suddenly they realized they were on the same travel itinerary of another woman — the late Queen Elizabeth II, as her funeral cortege was moving through. "At one point," says Janet Zich, Jennifer's mother, "they (realized) the cortege was nearby. So, they found a place along the curb and Jennifer snapped a picture of King Charles as he passed directly in front of them."

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Marblehead, Illinois (just outside of Quincy)

— Cement, Oklahoma

Newest double-take

Reader John Copenhaver was passing through Appomattox, Virginia, glanced over and backed up to snap a picture of … the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home.

‘Biggest’ unique town

Casey is the east-central Illinois town of 2,024 and home of the world’s largest rocking chair, largest wind chime, largest mailbox, largest golf tee, etc., etc. — and also, as discovered by one reader, home also to perhaps the world’s only Northeast Third-And-½ Street.

Our September board of contributors: Jay Pfister, El Paso; Darlene Demattia, Pontiac; Beth McCleary, Fairbury; Les Barker, Petersburg; Bob Bradley, Barb Stuart, Roger Miller, Derek James and Roger Hughes, Normal; Steve Whelan, John Copenhaver, Rev. Joe Culpepper, Janet Zich, Brad Gerike, Josh Marx, Jerry Livingston and Geoff Hughes, Bloomington.