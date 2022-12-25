Flick: How to find the ‘magic’ of Christmas?

Won’t forget the scene and that moment.

It was at least 20 years ago now.

My wife and I had just returned home from another day and as time went on, realized we’d not seen either of the house cats who otherwise — of course, what else? — ran the house.

We began a search.

You know how cats are — they hide in the best places. If there was a Vegas betting line on a game of hide-and-seek, I’d always pick the cat.

Suddenly, we heard a noise. We looked all around. No cats anywhere.

Then we glanced into the Christmas tree.

There they were, peering out from within its innards, one on a branch about 2 feet off the floor and the other so precariously high a human would need a ladder.

They looked at us as if to say, “Hey there! We love this tree you specially brought into the house! Thanks!”

“GET DOWN FROM THERE!!!” we both screamed, and they both did.

About a week or so later, same scenario. Same reaction from us, too.

Then there was a third time and, while tempted, we thought, why scream again? They seemed to be so enjoying themselves, and it made for great laughter for us, too.

It was, we decided, their Christmas, too.

We lost a few ornaments that year, but it created a grand memory.

As I’ve gotten older, more retrospective, perhaps a little more sentimental at how all of this can pass so quickly (my wife, as an example, passed a few years after the cat climbing), this is one realization:

Christmas is a grand season — not outwardly “joyous” because of its stresses and those we’ve lost and at Christmas seem to more fully missed — but because of the memories, traditions and warmth it creates.

As someone once said, “Tradition connects you to your past; nostalgia distances you from the present.”

Just think if we didn’t have Christmas and its traditions that become nostalgia ...

Abe Lincoln would be our only famously bearded icon.

The poinsettia would go extinct. Ditto the chocolate-covered cherry, eggnog, fruitcake and those delectable homemade cookies with green, red and white icing, sometimes with sprinkles and delightfully too much.

A lighted tree in the home wouldn’t illuminate with warmth on these otherwise gray days.

“Flick” would have never gotten his tongue frozen to that pole in “A Christmas Story.”

No one would have ever thought of a “manger” as a birthplace.

That man on Hovey Avenue in Normal who each year decorates his home’s roof and yard with hundreds of lighted polyurethane Santas, reindeer and snow people — his name is Mike Holtz — would have never become a December landmark. This year, his home was featured nationwide in the Huff Post, under the heading, “This home in Illinois would make Clark Griswold proud.”

There’d be no Christmas “mess” in front of the tree, that wonderful scene of torn wrapping paper and wayward bows after a hearty time of exchanging presents, warm thoughts, “why, thank you’s” and quiet passages of love.

Neighborhoods wouldn’t suddenly become gorgeous with their symphony of lights.

The Hallmark Network would have folded long ago.

Vernon Avenue, near Towanda in Normal, would never have that one red orb hanging from a pitiful looking “Charlie Brown Tree.” (It’s back this year, even if an early December windstorm blew it a few blocks away.)

We wouldn’t have a season in which we play the same songs that we listened to last year, and the year before that ... until Dec. 26 when we never want to hear them again … until next December.

This season is so much about routines — phoning or emailing friends. Arranging get-togethers. Setting up travel arrangements so you can be with one family one weekend and the other the next. And braving the traffic. And braving the crowds. And figuring out gifts. And watching the weather forecast. And being tired and crabby by the time the day actually arrives, and your home becomes filled by house guests who are just as tired and crabby because they’ve been preparing for all this, too.

And peace on Earth.

Yes, it’s time today to not only enjoy the lasting routines it creates but to also fully realize the so-called “magic” of Christmas is really nothing more than the process of living it yet again.

Don’t get too mad at the cats.

