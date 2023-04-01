Just in from a walk around the neighborhood and five homes, I noticed, had Amazon packages out on the front porch.

That Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder. What a money-raking business plan he created.

Then there’s Sam Walton. He took another idea — buying everything in bulk, naturally at a cheaper price, and putting it under one roof, particularly in smaller towns, spawning millions to one-stop shop his Walmart stores.

Maybe you’re reading this on your iPhone or laptop.

That Steve Jobs (Apple) and Bill Gates (Microsoft) — two more game changers.

Which brings us to one other guy.

His business plan: Give a chunk of your hard-earned cash to him and, if all goes well in your life, he will give you none of it back.

You will not be bugged by that, either.

Instead, you will feel more secure, better able to sleep at night, knowing his company will give you back some money if you or the elements somehow ever do lose and/or damage anything.

Yup. George J. Mecherle.

He’s the founder of Bloomington’s own State Farm Mutual Insurance Company, now 101 years ago.

As Time magazine wrote in 1951, shortly after his death at his Bloomington home (1406 E. Washington), at age 73: “It is doubtful if, in all the United States, there is a more remarkable story to tell the achievements of one individual who conceived such an idea and developed it into an institution of first rate.”

Today, 72 years after his death and obviously long before he was able to see just how profitable his vision could be taken, his idea is everywhere.

Flip on the TV this weekend to any of the college basketball games and you’ll see “STATE FARM.”

Baseball stadiums have “STATE FARM’ everywhere.

This year's Super Bowl was played in … State Farm Stadium.

The Illini play in ... State Farm Center.

There’s the “State Farm Post-Game Show” and “Jake At State Farm,” one of the most successful advertising campaigns in TV history.

This wisdom comes to mind as the company now has posted its 2022 earnings.

They were down, way down, a record $13.2 billion underwriting loss, in fact — largely, it said in press releases, because of “costlier auto insurance claims driven by inflation” but also because stock investments in 2022 stunk.

To compensate for the rare loss, State Farm has commissioned some cuts.

Of the most-cost saving, it is outsourcing much of its IT operations.

Disappointing many Twin City area employees and retirees was also the announcement that it was ending a longtime charitable-matching program that benefitted local charities.

State Farm? Its worth is now “down” to … $131.2 billion.

In context?

Incredibly, just since 2000, State Farm’s net worth has jumped from $43.7 billion to $131.2 billion.

That’s $87.5 billion more … in only 22 years.

Since just 2017, just six years ago, it has gained $37 billion.

That’s $16.9 million more a day, or $704,167 every hour, or $117,361 in the time it took you to read this sentence.

Big numbers don't mean a whole lot, of course. So here’s another spin:

Let's say State Farm wanted to spend all its net worth in one year ... the company would be dishing out about $4,160 per SECOND for the entire year. Every hour, there goes another $15 million!

Or, if State Farm just decided to close up shop and give each of its 61,000 employees a buyout check, each would receive just under $2.2 million.

At the same time, if State Farm decided to pay off every one of its 91 million policyholders with the company’s net worth (after all, policyholders are owners of the mutual company), that would mean about $1,442 to each policyholder, per policy.

With all the talk of the Unit 5 school district being $12 million in debt, State Farm could pay that off and still have 99.99% of its worth left over.

What if "a State Farm-insured house" worth $500,000 burns down every 10 minutes? It would still take almost five years for the company to run out of net worth.

Baseball fans were wide-eyed when the New York Mets agreed to pay pitcher Max Scherzer a record $43 million this year. But if Scherzer was a State Farm employee and paid that much a year, using its net worth, the company would be able to pay Scherzer for another 3,051 years.

State Farm has made a LOT of money.

Even G.J. himself, a conservative farmer but obvious business gambler, would today exclaim, “What? Huh? WE HAVE H-O-W MUCH?”

Over 101 years, his idea is surely one of America’s greatest success stories.

By George, yes.

State Farm logos through the years 1925: The first logo 1929: Life Company 1935: Fire 1953: Tri-ovals 2012 Brand