Flick: At Kohl’s, the age for all ages!

It’s just past 4 on a busy holiday-time afternoon at Kohl’s, the department store in Bloomington’s Eastland Mall.

Shoppers are milling about, in all corners of the store.

There are lines, four or five deep, at the store’s nine check-outs.

Holiday tunes play in the background, but it’s hardly discernable because of the din.

Meanwhile, in a major corridor of the store is a white-haired lady, short in stature as she will tell you, but certainly not short on a nice balance of spunk and tenderness.

“Hey! How are you?” Shirley Hinthorn says to one shopper.

“Hi there, honey!” she says to another.

She swivels to eye yet another: “Hope you have a good holiday! If you have any pie left over, remember me!”

In a black “Kohl’s Hello” shirt, she is so friendly and outgoing, you assume she must be a greeter of some sort whose job is to roam the store and cajole.

But no.

In fact, a cashier usually stationed at register 6, she’s no longer even on the clock.

This is Shirley as she makes her way out of the store, at the end of another eight-hour shift.

“Oh, I talk too much,” she says in a humored tone that also simmers in a bit of her own fun-loving orneriness. “I am such a terrible person, but I am nice about it,” she laughs. “I tell everyone my main job here is to aggravate management. But I like what I do, and I do love to chat with customers.”

“This job,” she adds, “it keeps me on the move (and) my spirits up.”

Yes, here’s the kicker:

Shirley is 86 years old.

She’s worked here since 1984, when Kohl’s first opened in Bloomington at the mall.

“You should go to dinner with her,” muses Jeff McBurney, a floor manager, as we watch Shirley mingle amid the din.

Nearby is Rosena Cortelyou.

At 87, she’s actually Shirley's elder.

A bit more laid-back but as devoted (“I started here in 1984. And, well, here I am, still,” she smiles), she works the floor in the accessories department, after a move from Olney and the Oblong area some 40-plus years ago.

At Kohl’s in Bloomington, Shirley and Rosena are joined by two others who have been here since its very start 38 years ago — Cynthia Huxtable, 66, and Paul May, 61.

“Our hours and workload fit in well with those of a post-retirement age,” says Jamie Booher, general manager of the Bloomington store. “They’re great employees. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience (and) serve as great mentors and examples for all of our associates, many of whom are at their first job.”

Back in 1984, when these four started at Kohl’s, Eastland was a beehive, per capita one of the 100 most-shopped indoor plazas in all the U.S., where Bergner's, Sears and J.C. Penney were all so prosperous as anchors, executives at the Menomonee, Wisconsin-based Kohl’s decided they wanted to be part of it, too.

Now, through changing shopping habits, e-commerce and competition from newer shopping areas, of the four anchors, Kohl’s is this mall’s lone survivor.

And so also is this interesting cast of Kohl’s workers, work-world newbies interspersed with those augmenting Social Security.

“We’re family and we stick together,” proclaims Shirley. “Time passes before you know it!”

“When I started, I didn’t know for how long,” says Rosena. “But I’d have never thought I’d be here (at age 87).”

Cynthia Huxtable, whose primary job is “visuals” — most notably, fashionably attire all the Kohl’s mannequins — concurs, as does Paul May, an all-around handyman-type for Kohl’s who at “only” 61 was a mere 23 when he started.

The difference between the shoppers of 1984 and 2022, you ask?

The four all agree on what surely is the irony of the times — despite the fact we have far more technology to make our lives easier, shoppers today are in a much bigger hurry, as if they have less time, not more.

That, they say, is especially true in December.

“I plan to retire at the first of the year!” announces Shirley. “I just don’t know yet what year.”

“I’d agree!” chimes Rosena with a fun, pleasant grin.

And so it goes.

Need a little Kohl(s) in your stocking?

With nearly two centuries of Christmas between them, and two others who’ve spent a life there, who knows — it could be yet another key to a long and prosperous life.

