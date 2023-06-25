So it’s here, at last: summer ‘23. It officially began Wednesday.

As goes the popular car commercial, summer is a great time to go the extra mile … to see friends … to see family … to see the world.

Or, in a much cheaper option, to perhaps simply explore some of the more out-of-the-way little things right here in your own backyard...

• Head to Central Illinois Regional Airport at about 9:50 p.m. on almost any weeknight and from a parking lot or road nearby, watch one of the largest jetliners around — a Boeing 757-200 that comes in at 198,000 pounds in gross landing weight — as it lifts off over you (remember the scene in “Wayne’s World”?) for its nightly FedEx run to Memphis.

• Go to Miller Park Zoo and try to outstare the Sumatran tiger. (Warning: He’ll probably win.)

• Catch a movie, sit way in back with your favorite someone at the storied Normal Theater and during an amorous moment — just like late, great "M*A*S*H" actor (and Bloomington High grad) McLean Stevenson — cozy up and nuzzle on the ear of your favorite someone. (Except unlike Stevenson, as he once regaled on “The Tonight Show” to a doubled-over-in-laughter Johnny Carson, try not to get a Milk Dud stuck in your partner’s ear.)

• At Franklin Park, throw down a blanket and gaze up at the trees that have been there since your great-great grandparents did the same.

• At David Davis Mansion, check for any clover out on the lawn. No dummy, because it didn’t grow tall like grass, Davis planted clover instead. “Cloverlawn,” he aptly called it.

• Enjoy the quiet ride on one of those new-fangled, all-electric Connect Transit buses. (Admit it — you haven’t yet, have you?)

• Stand at the base of Illinois State University's Watterson Towers, the 28-story twin towers, and experience the amazingly strong winds created by a sudden, strong downburst created by tall buildings against an otherwise flat land. (A “venturi,” they tell us such winds are called.)

• Saddle up to the bar at the legendary Lucca Grill downtown and order a French Country Ale and large sausage pizza, just like TV’s Jimmy Fallon did back in 2002 on a B-N stop. (Fallon’s best line that evening: "This is a beautiful town. You can even smell the oxygen here!”)

• Head downtown for a "Saturdays on the Square" concert put on by the Castle Theatre and this very newspaper. Next up: On July 15, catch Dan Hubbard, a class act with a great local name.

• Ogle the growing “refuse-art” sculpture park under the Main Street Bridge, south of Bloomington’s downtown, the idea of Twin City “refuse artist” Tom Kirk. “Kirkhenge,” it’s now being called.

• If in nearby Washington, in the latest of gigantic structures to draw tourists, stand between the 31-foot tall Abe Lincoln and a 26-foot tall “common man” holding a copy of the Gettysburg Address. (That’s ISU professor emeritus Bob Bradley pictured here, looking a bit like an ant man or an outtake from “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.”)

• Take a book and forage a faraway nook at ISU's catacombesque Milner Library. You'll feel so far away and yet not far away at all.

• Go on a micro-brew tour: Destihl Beer Hall (1200 Greenbriar Drive), then Casper Brewing (3807 Ballybunion Road), then Keg Grove (712 E. Empire St.), then Lil Beaver (5 Finance Drive), then White Oak Brewing (1801 Industrial Park Drive), then Fiala Brothers Brewery in uptown. Another day, do Analytical Brewing in Lexington. Be sure to have as a driver someone who only likes cola.

• Do the Shakespeare thing at Ewing. Yup, it’s nationally renowned, right here in your own backyard.

• Stand downtown, just west of Elroy’s along West Washington, and realize the unusually local depth of American history that is said to have occurred right there. That is where Abe Lincoln was allegedly convinced by cohorts to run for the U.S. presidency, a historic term that changed the course of America.

• Skip a flat rock from atop Friendship Bridge at Miller Park.

• Try to make every stoplight — all 20 of them, without stopping once — along Veterans Parkway, from West Hamilton Road in southwest Bloomington all the way up to Shepard Road in northeast Normal. (Tip: Those who program the lights claim it can be done, during “non-high-traffic hours,” by going “a reasonably constant 37 mph.”) (Further tip: We’ve tried this numerous times and only succeeded once.)

Yes, enjoy the summer. Ahhhh.

Don’t forget to send out vacation postcards!