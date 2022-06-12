Flick: A new kind of game for Dan Muller

Going on these days in a scenic, older neighborhood of Normal, a significant home rehab.

“It’s definitely a fixer-upper,” says its new owner and head carpenter.

Working on the bathroom now, he says. Doing the plumbing. Putting down floor. Laying tile. Getting the shower basin set. Doing drywall.

”I love doing that kind of stuff,” he says.

And, OK … who knew?

This rehab man is Dan Muller.

You know how losing a job can be a shock?

You know how, similar to after a divorce or death of a loved one or close friend, it’s important to stay occupied in something, involved in another love or hobby not related to the love everyone else associates with you?

Title this perhaps: Dan Muller, Chapter Two.

Four months ago, as he had been for the previous nine winters, he was drawing Xs and Os as head basketball coach at Illinois State University, a storied guy and former ISU star himself who in 2017 was so successful at coaching he was named Missouri Valley Conference’s Coach of the Year.

Competitive sports, though, especially collegiate and professional, are about consistent winning and accomplishing goals, like making the NCAA post-season tournament, a void on the Muller coaching resume.

“The first three or four weeks,” he says, after being dismissed in February, “everything was a little weird. I thought about it a lot, and I prayed about it a lot. I reached out to a couple people to talk about things, and finally realized I’ve got to let go. That’s when I came to peace with it all.”

And now he’s also come to … hammers, power saws, spackle knives and new toilet plumbs?

“Oh, I’ve always loved to do that kind of stuff,” he reiterates, laughing.

It’s certainly not out of want or financial need that Muller has taken up to being Mr. Modern Day Rehab Man.

He still will make a million dollars over the next two years, a payout for getting out of the last two years of his ISU contract.

His wife, Melissa, has a nice job as a corporate lawyer at State Farm.

In fact, that’s part of the reason Muller is arming himself in home rehabilitation these days.

Owning a plot of land near Nashville, the Mullers planned all along to build a home there, in Melissa’s native area.

Once Muller was dismissed and Melissa was working via COVID-remote at home, they pushed forward and quietly put their east-side Bloomington home up for sale, and it sold quickly.

They were readying to go.

Then came word that, with remote work lessening, folks in Melissa’s office were returning to the State Farm building, and she loved her job too much to leave it.

And so they’re readying to stay for a bit, as a Twin City couple, where they’ve already spent a chunk of their lives and become an ingrained part, doing volunteer work and contributing dollars and time, too. That’s especially the case when it comes to animal causes, as four-legged lovers and parents of two — to a Labrador retriever, Jackson, and now also Blue, a Weimaraner they saw frantically cavorting and dodging traffic along an expressway near Nashville a year ago, and rescued to become their own, too.

And Muller himself, 46 years young?

Only one profession has been ruled out.

“I’m done coaching. I am officially retired," he said. "I loved the experiences. One of my own favorite parts of coaching was building relationships with your players and growing together. But (with the so-called new-age 'collegiate portal,' especially brutal to so-called 'mid-majors,' like ISU), it’s different now. It’s just not the sport I fell in love with.”

In the short term, he says he wants to become involved in life coaching, the art of helping others overcome doubt, develop confidence, clarify their own goals, surge forward.

He’d also love to get into the basketball announcing field, leaning toward TV.

“I remain an ISU fan and will always be an ISU fan. I have zero negative thoughts. (New Coach) Ryan (Pedon) and I are friends. We’ve talked a number of times. I wish him the best, and I hope he finds success.”

Four months ago, Dan Muller was drawing Xs and Os on how to beat Northern Iowa or defuse Bradley’s offense.

Now he’s figuring angles on flooring and watching the ads from Menards or Lowe’s or Home Depot.

It’s a therapy of sorts, too.

Life is a large part adapting to continual change, and Dan Muller is doing just that.

Game on. Again.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

