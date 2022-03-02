 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLean County GOP to host training seminar

  • Updated
  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County GOP and the Illinois Conservative Union will host the Election Protection Seminar training event 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 12. The event is planned at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington.

The event will focus on election integrity, voter roll maintenance, legislation and other efforts. McLean County officials will also give election updates.

Tickets are required and can be purchased at mcleancountyrepublicans.org. Contact communitynewsdirector@mcleancountyrepublicans.org or (309) 948-5045 for more information.

 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

