YWCA McLean County honors seven 'Women of Distinction'

BLOOMINGTON — The YWCA McLean County recognized community leaders Thursday night during the 33rd Women of Distinction awards ceremony at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.

A panel of judges from YWCAs across the country reviewed 23 Women of Distinction nominations and selected a winner in each of seven categories, a news release from the organization explained. Selection was based on qualities of leadership, areas of achievement, demonstrated alignment to the YWCA mission, and improving McLean County through work and/or volunteer activities.

The 2022 Women of Distinction include the following:

• Business/Education — Messina Lambert, Bloomington Public Schools District 87: For 20 years, Lambert has brought spirit and positivity to McLean County through teaching and administration. In 2018, she became principal of Irving Elementary School, where she creates a welcoming, supportive atmosphere and fiercely advocates for her school, making sure each child has the resources, supplies and food necessary to grow and succeed.

• Community Leadership — Karen Irvin, McLean County Moms Demand Action: Longtime educator Irvin co-organized the first meeting of McLean County Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America in 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The group's goal is to shift the tides of gun violence and create a safer future for generations to come.

• Human Services — Joan Hartman, McLean County Center for Human Services: As CEO of the McLean County Center for Human Services, Hartman works to provide exceptional and inclusive mental health services for all. At Heartland Community College, she established a certificate program for peer counselors to assist local nonprofit and community organizations with client care.

• Mission Impact — Kris Williams, City of Bloomington retiree/community volunteer: In her 31-year career with the city, Williams was the first woman to hold the position of meter service crew leader. Today, she remains active with The Immigration Project, Habitat for Humanity Women Build, McLean County Museum of History, Center for Hope Outreach food pantry, Dreams Are Possible, First United Methodist Church of Normal and more.

• STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) — Erin Barnard, Photography by Erin B.: For 14 years, Photography By Erin B has substantiated a safe space built on the foundations of inclusivity, self-healing and confidence for all clients, including women who have experienced sexual assault and domestic violence. Barnard initiated the #MyNameIs campaign to end discrimination against transgendered adults. She continues to inspire the community through photography classes and showcases of her work at local galleries.

• Promise — Emily McCusker, McLean County Museum of History: McCusker’s fervor for art history and social justice has fueled her passion to make the museum’s programming and events an equitable experience for all families. As director of youth and adult education, she has initiated plans that include accessible transportation options and membership for lower-income families.

• Community Key — Michelle Cope, Bloomington Public Library: As outreach community engagement associate at the library, Cope strives to break down barriers and uplift marginalized voices by listening and responding with sources of action. She is president of the Bloomington-Normal PEO Round Table, treasurer for the McLean County Reentry Council Board, leader of the Fatherhood Coalition Leadership Team for Dads and Father Figures, and serves on the Leadership McLean County Steering Committee.

Other nominees honored Thursday were Cathy Beck, Carolyn Moon, Rocio Rivadeneyra, Stephanie Mezanowski, Diane Zosky, Mollie Ward, Victoria Harris, Kari Sandhaas, Angell Howard, Debra T. Thomas, Kate Greene, Rhonda Flegel, Aimee Beam, Elisabeth Reed, Hannah Johnson and Lynda Straw.

The YWCA also celebrated recipients of the Kaitlyn M. Erdman Memorial WINGS Award, a scholarship funded by Women of Distinction winners. This year’s WINGS Award winners include Tenesha Brown, Cathleen Hays, Lakeesha James Smith, Zeina Soued and Irene Vincy.

For more information about YWCA programs and the Women of Distinction awards, go to www.ywcamclean.org.