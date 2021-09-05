YWCA McLean County extends Women of Distinction deadline

BLOOMINGTON — YWCA McLean County has extended the nomination deadline for its 32nd annual Women of Distinction Awards to noon on Friday, Sept. 10.

The virtual event will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Applications for the Kaitlyn Erdman Memorial WINGS scholarship will also be accepted through Sept. 10.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The decision to extend the nomination timeline for Women of Distinction and WINGS Awards was made due to an overwhelming number of requests for more time to thoroughly complete nominations," read a YWCA news release. "In light of the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on jobs, particularly on women in the workplace, these awards are even more impactful as the YWCA works to support and honor women and their accomplishments."

Nomination categories include the following: Business/Education, Community Leadership, Human Services, Mission Impact, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), Promise, and Community Key.

WINGS Award scholarship recipients are given up to $1,500 to pursue professional development; the funds can be used to cover tuition, workshops, conferences, seminars and related expenses.

To nominate a Woman of Distinction, apply for a WINGS Award or learn how to become a sponsor, visit www.ywcamclean.org/womenofdistinction. Nomination forms are available for download or to submit online. Call (309) 662-0461, ext. 272, with questions, or email awhitworth@ywcamclean.org.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.