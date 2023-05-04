BLOOMINGTON — The YWCA of McLean County has announced plans to expand its Stepping Stones center, providing a larger, more private space to assist sexual assault survivors and their loved ones.
The news came Thursday afternoon as hundreds of community leaders, volunteers and YWCA supporters gathered for the nonprofit’s 20th annual Circle luncheon and fundraiser at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.
Established in 1908, the local YWCA launched its Stepping Stones program in 2002, offering a 24/7 hotline, free counseling, medical and legal advocacy, support for survivors and their loved ones, and prevention education for K-12 students. It is the only program of its kind in McLean County.
The YWCA moved into the facility at 1201 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington in 1975. While the building underwent renovations and expansions in 1990 and 2000, CEO and President Liz German said Thursday that the services provided, and the need for those services, has continued to grow, in a site that was not originally designed with a rape crisis center in mind.
YWCA McLean County received 287 crisis intervention calls in 2022, according to information provided at Thursday’s luncheon, and served 296 recurring clients. In total last year, Stepping Stones provided 3,194 hours of counseling and advocacy services.
The planned expansion — aided by a $200,000 Illinois Human Services Capital Investment Grant — is expected to cost a total of $950,000, and enable Stepping Stones to increase its services by 35 to 40%, the YWCA said.
With the expansion, YWCA hopes to improve access, security and confidentiality for those working in and being served by Stepping Stones. Plans include a client reception area, separate from the main YWCA entrance; a confidential and comfortable waiting room; private restrooms; space for expanded counseling services, including soundproof rooms; and a dedicated space for staff and volunteers.
German mentioned the former locker room of the facility as a space that would be renovated and become part of the designated area for Stepping Stones.
The YWCA is working with Workbench Architects and local unions to design and carry out the expansion.
For more information and to keep up with the expansion, go to ywcamclean.org.
