GENEROSITY

Young Men's Club donates nearly $20K to Boys & Girls Club

BLOOMINGTON — The Young Men's Club of Bloomington on Tuesday presented a check for nearly $20,000 to Tony Morstatter, director of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

The check was presented by Young Men's Club member Jerry Gilbert during a luncheon at the Ozark House Restaurant in Bloomington.

091822-blm-loc-1donations

Gilbert first gave a $10,000 gift to the Boys & Girls Club and then asked his fellow members to match it. 

The group has raised over $80,000 in total for the Boys & Girls Club over the past six years. 

The Young Men's Club Youth Opportunity Foundation does an annual giving of scholarships to the Challenger Learning Center, McLean County Historical Society's History Careers Day Camps and the Boys & Girls Club. 

The club meets every Tuesday at the Ozark House, 704 McGregor St., Bloomington. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

