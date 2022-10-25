Young Men's Club celebrates over a century of community, cajoling and ... cowbells?

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington’s Young Men’s Club celebrated 106 years of community, cowbells, socializing and good, old-fashioned cajoling earlier this month.

Dan Holder said the club was started in 1916 by young business owners in Bloomington who thought they were “too young” for other social clubs like Kiwanis or Rotary. “And they just never left,” said Holder, who served as club president in 1986.

For over a century, the club has met weekly for lunch, jokes, news and a little social levity. Holder said the club frequently “spoofs” itself with elaborate pranks. These could involve anything from fake government officials giving special addresses to cross-country trips for fake concerts, Holder said.

Even the name itself has become a joke. While the club welcomes members of all ages, the overwhelming majority are seniors and retirees.

According to the club’s directory, which includes portraits of all members and some history of the club, they have a “proud tradition.”

It reads: “Since the founding of the club in October 1916, it has been known as one of the most relaxed business and professional clubs in the community.”

They meet Tuesdays at the Ozark House Restaurant in what looks like a regular, professional meeting — that is, until order is called with the ringing of a cowbell, which serves as the club’s gavel and icon.

It might even be a joke to call it “order,” because the crowd barely respects the speaker’s time, regularly interjecting and ribbing whomever may be speaking.

For instance, Herb Eaton, owner of Herb Eaton Fine Art Studio, invited members to last Tuesday night’s Cider and Sweaters event in downtown Bloomington.

“Please try to be on your good behavior, all right?” he said as the crowd booed. “We’re trying to impress people.” Someone in the crowd quipped, “Herb, are you going to remain sober?”

To which Eaton quickly retorted, “Not if you show up, heck no! I’m going to be drunk as a skunk!” to the crowd’s laughter.

Each week, club president Wayne Kessler dryly interweaves jokes into his remarks, usually soliciting a loud groan or boos from the crowd.

Kessler brings lighthearted and oftentimes silly news to the “young men” weekly. Last week, he listed the “national days” for the meeting including, ironically, “national comic strip appreciation day.”

After the news, and singing “Happy Birthday” to the club, Kessler invited historical committee member Jim Stahly to talk about their iconic cowbell’s history.

Stahly presented two old and well-used cowbells, each engraved with past presidents’ names. In fact, each president, selected yearly, receives a cowbell at the end of his term.

“The history committee decided, because the cowbell is such an unusual symbol for anybody to use, that we’d kind of delve into it to see what we could find out,” Stahly said.

“According to Wikipedia,” he continued, “cowbells date back 5,000 years, just a few years before our club was formed.”

Stahly said the legend of the cowbell claims that the club’s first president asked a local blacksmith for a sturdy “gavel.” The story goes that the smith was hard of hearing and misheard the request for a “cowbell.”

Unfortunately, Stahly said, the legend is just that — a legend. “Another Young Men’s Club hoax,” he said, an elaborate prank harkening to the group’s penchant to “spoof” each other.

“The fact is we have no idea how the cowbell became (our icon),” Stahly said.

“But it’s a good story!” a crowd member was quick to point out.

According to the club’s bylaws, any male in the area can join for a one-time fee of $10 and verbal acceptance at a general meeting. Besides quarterly dues, they also holds a weekly raffle with half the proceeds going to the club and one quarter to two random winners.

In addition to funding club operations, these funds, as well as donations, sustain a 501©3 called the Youth Opportunity Foundation.