NORMAL — Young at Heartland's senior acting workshop will begin fall sessions at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

Class sessions will meet every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 2. There will be eight 120-minute acting workshops, for those 55 and over, held at Heartland Theatre Company with instructors Andra Zielinski and Terri Whisenhunt.

Ensemble members in the workshop will collaborate with the instructors in choosing appropriate material to be memorized and performed as a reading.

Registration must be completed in advance, and is $50 for the fall sessions. Call 309-452-5647 or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org to sign up by July 26. Spots are limited.

The program is supported in part by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the McLean County Arts Center.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/yah for more information.