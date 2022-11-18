Yes, we're open: Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in McLean County

Looking for someplace to eat on Thanksgiving Day? These local restaurants will be open. Know any we missed? Contact ojacobs@pantagraph.com.
A to Z Catering and Parties
1002 N. Linden St., Bloomington
Thanksgiving take-and-bake menu; orders due by 5 p.m. Nov. 18; pick up Wednesday, Nov. 23, by appointment 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; delivery available.
309-662-3266
Bob Evans
801 IAA Drive, Bloomington, and 2115 W. Market St., Bloomington
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., limited menu
309-663-5131 or 309-829-5595
Burger King
1601 Clearwater Ave. and 1801 S. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington; 1617 N. Main St. in Normal
Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
309-662-8315; 309-662-5285; 309-451-8844
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
502 Brock Drive, Bloomington
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m., full menu
309-829-3155
Denny's
701 Eldorado Road, Bloomington; 1615 N. Main St., Normal
Hours: Limited menu
309-663-5251 or 309-452-7446
Domino's Pizza
1910 E. College Ave. in Normal; 2205 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington; 305 W. Beaufort St. in Normal; 1514 W. Market St. in Bloomington
Hours: 4 p.m.-12 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-12 a.m.; check local store for hours
309-204-4500; 309-665-0505; 309-454-5111; 309-603-2121
Dunkin' Donuts
2306 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington; 215 Greenbriar Drive in Normal; 1603 N. Main St. in Normal
Hours: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. or 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; check local store
309-662-2622 or 309-451-0200
Einstein Bros. Bagels
1401 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 3, Bloomington
Hours: 6:30 a.m.-noon
309-585-4911
IHOP
2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., full menu
309-662-8895
Jack's Café
210 Sunset Drive #1600, LeRoy
Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Thanksgiving menu and regular menu
309-962-8000
Jim's Steakhouse
2307 E. Washington St., Bloomington
Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., reservations available, limited menu
309-663-4142
Maguire's Bar & Grill
220 N. Center St., Bloomington
Hours: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., drinks only
309-829-0002
McDonald's
Nine locations in Bloomington-Normal
Hours: Drive-thru open 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; some stores open 24 hours; check local store
Papa Johns Pizza
1407 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington; or 602 Kingsley St., Suite A, Normal
Hours: 10 a.m.-12 a.m. or 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; check local store
309-662-4422 or 309-454-7272
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
2005 E. Empire St. or 1803 W. Market St., Bloomington
Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; check local store
309-662-6547 or 309-829-7988
Starbucks
Seven locations in Bloomington-Normal
Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; check local store
The Longbranch Again
102 W. Garfield St., Cooksville
Hours: Open at 2 p.m., limited menu and Thanksgiving platter
309-725-3297
The Pass Pub & Grill
2303 E. Washington St., Suite 600H, Bloomington
Hours: 4 p.m.-12 a.m., full menu
309-662-7277
Tony's Diner
1917 S. Main St., Bloomington
Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., specials offered with menu
309-808-2324
Wendy's
1522 W. Market St. in Bloomington; 1600 E. College Ave. and 1735 Bradford Lane in Normal
Hours: 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. or 6:30-1 a.m.; check local store
309-829-3826; 309-452-0200; 309-888-4101
Wesley's Grill
1804 S. Hershey Road, Bloomington
Hours: Noon-12 a.m.; special menu; orders and deliveries available
309-663-4755
------
Home Sweet Home Ministries
If a Thanksgiving dinner is not in your budget this year, Home Sweet Home Ministries will be serving a free on-site meal in its facility at 303 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington. They will begin serving at 12:30 p.m., and sack lunches will be available upon request as well. The meal is open to everyone. Contact HSHM at 309-828-7356 for more information.