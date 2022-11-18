Yes, we're open: Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in McLean County

Looking for someplace to eat on Thanksgiving Day? These local restaurants will be open. Know any we missed? Contact ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

A to Z Catering and Parties

1002 N. Linden St., Bloomington

Thanksgiving take-and-bake menu; orders due by 5 p.m. Nov. 18; pick up Wednesday, Nov. 23, by appointment 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; delivery available.

309-662-3266

Bob Evans

801 IAA Drive, Bloomington, and 2115 W. Market St., Bloomington

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., limited menu

309-663-5131 or 309-829-5595

Burger King

1601 Clearwater Ave. and 1801 S. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington; 1617 N. Main St. in Normal

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

309-662-8315; 309-662-5285; 309-451-8844

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

502 Brock Drive, Bloomington

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m., full menu

309-829-3155

Denny's

701 Eldorado Road, Bloomington; 1615 N. Main St., Normal

Hours: Limited menu

309-663-5251 or 309-452-7446

Domino's Pizza

1910 E. College Ave. in Normal; 2205 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington; 305 W. Beaufort St. in Normal; 1514 W. Market St. in Bloomington

Hours: 4 p.m.-12 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-12 a.m.; check local store for hours

309-204-4500; 309-665-0505; 309-454-5111; 309-603-2121

Dunkin' Donuts

2306 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington; 215 Greenbriar Drive in Normal; 1603 N. Main St. in Normal

Hours: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. or 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; check local store

309-662-2622 or 309-451-0200

Einstein Bros. Bagels

1401 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 3, Bloomington

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-noon

309-585-4911

IHOP

2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., full menu

309-662-8895

Jack's Café

210 Sunset Drive #1600, LeRoy

Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Thanksgiving menu and regular menu

309-962-8000

Jim's Steakhouse

2307 E. Washington St., Bloomington

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., reservations available, limited menu

309-663-4142

Maguire's Bar & Grill

220 N. Center St., Bloomington

Hours: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., drinks only

309-829-0002

McDonald's

Nine locations in Bloomington-Normal

Hours: Drive-thru open 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; some stores open 24 hours; check local store

Papa Johns Pizza

1407 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington; or 602 Kingsley St., Suite A, Normal

Hours: 10 a.m.-12 a.m. or 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; check local store

309-662-4422 or 309-454-7272

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

2005 E. Empire St. or 1803 W. Market St., Bloomington

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; check local store

309-662-6547 or 309-829-7988

Starbucks

Seven locations in Bloomington-Normal

Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; check local store

The Longbranch Again

102 W. Garfield St., Cooksville

Hours: Open at 2 p.m., limited menu and Thanksgiving platter

309-725-3297

The Pass Pub & Grill

2303 E. Washington St., Suite 600H, Bloomington

Hours: 4 p.m.-12 a.m., full menu

309-662-7277

Tony's Diner

1917 S. Main St., Bloomington

Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., specials offered with menu

309-808-2324

Wendy's

1522 W. Market St. in Bloomington; 1600 E. College Ave. and 1735 Bradford Lane in Normal

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. or 6:30-1 a.m.; check local store

309-829-3826; 309-452-0200; 309-888-4101

Wesley's Grill

1804 S. Hershey Road, Bloomington

Hours: Noon-12 a.m.; special menu; orders and deliveries available

309-663-4755

------

Home Sweet Home Ministries

If a Thanksgiving dinner is not in your budget this year, Home Sweet Home Ministries will be serving a free on-site meal in its facility at 303 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington. They will begin serving at 12:30 p.m., and sack lunches will be available upon request as well. The meal is open to everyone. Contact HSHM at 309-828-7356 for more information.