 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Yes, we're open: Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in McLean County

  • 0

Looking for someplace to eat on Thanksgiving Day? These local restaurants will be open. Know any we missed? Contact ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

A to Z Catering and Parties

1002 N. Linden St., Bloomington

Thanksgiving take-and-bake menu; orders due by 5 p.m. Nov. 18; pick up Wednesday, Nov. 23, by appointment 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; delivery available.

309-662-3266

Bob Evans

801 IAA Drive, Bloomington, and 2115 W. Market St., Bloomington

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., limited menu

309-663-5131 or 309-829-5595

Burger King

1601 Clearwater Ave. and 1801 S. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington; 1617 N. Main St. in Normal

Hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

309-662-8315; 309-662-5285; 309-451-8844

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

502 Brock Drive, Bloomington

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m., full menu 

309-829-3155

Denny's 

701 Eldorado Road, Bloomington; 1615 N. Main St., Normal

Hours: Limited menu

309-663-5251 or 309-452-7446

Domino's Pizza

1910 E. College Ave. in Normal; 2205 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington; 305 W. Beaufort St. in Normal; 1514 W. Market St. in Bloomington

Hours: 4 p.m.-12 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-12 a.m.; check local store for hours

309-204-4500; 309-665-0505; 309-454-5111; 309-603-2121

Winter wear being collected for Bloomington Giving Fence

Dunkin' Donuts

2306 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington; 215 Greenbriar Drive in Normal; 1603 N. Main St. in Normal

Hours: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. or 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; check local store

309-662-2622 or 309-451-0200

Einstein Bros. Bagels

1401 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 3, Bloomington

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-noon

309-585-4911

IHOP

2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., full menu

309-662-8895

Jack's Café

210 Sunset Drive #1600, LeRoy

Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Thanksgiving menu and regular menu

309-962-8000

Jim's Steakhouse

2307 E. Washington St., Bloomington

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., reservations available, limited menu

309-663-4142

Maguire's Bar & Grill

220 N. Center St., Bloomington

Hours: 5 p.m.-1 a.m., drinks only 

309-829-0002

McDonald's

Nine locations in Bloomington-Normal

Hours: Drive-thru open 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; some stores open 24 hours; check local store

Papa Johns Pizza

1407 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington; or 602 Kingsley St., Suite A, Normal

Hours: 10 a.m.-12 a.m. or 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; check local store

309-662-4422 or 309-454-7272

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

2005 E. Empire St. or 1803 W. Market St., Bloomington

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; check local store 

309-662-6547 or 309-829-7988

Starbucks

Seven locations in Bloomington-Normal

Hours: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.; 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; check local store

The Longbranch Again

102 W. Garfield St., Cooksville

Hours: Open at 2 p.m., limited menu and Thanksgiving platter

309-725-3297

032422-blm-loc-4eats

The Pass Pub & Grill, is in the small mall at 2303 E. Washington St., Bloomington. It will be open 4 p.m.-12 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Pass Pub & Grill

2303 E. Washington St., Suite 600H, Bloomington

Hours: 4 p.m.-12 a.m., full menu

309-662-7277

Tony's Diner

1917 S. Main St., Bloomington

Hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., specials offered with menu

309-808-2324

Wendy's

1522 W. Market St. in Bloomington; 1600 E. College Ave. and 1735 Bradford Lane in Normal

Hours: 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. or 6:30-1 a.m.; check local store

309-829-3826; 309-452-0200; 309-888-4101

092822-blm-loc-3eats.JPG

Wesley's Grill, 1804 S. Hershey Road in Bloomington, will be open noon-12 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Wesley's Grill

1804 S. Hershey Road, Bloomington

Hours: Noon-12 a.m.; special menu; orders and deliveries available

309-663-4755

------

Home Sweet Home Ministries

If a Thanksgiving dinner is not in your budget this year, Home Sweet Home Ministries will be serving a free on-site meal in its facility at 303 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington. They will begin serving at 12:30 p.m., and sack lunches will be available upon request as well. The meal is open to everyone. Contact HSHM at 309-828-7356 for more information.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best times of the year to get amazing deals on clothing, electronics, homeware and more. Here are four easy ways to make the most of these amazing sales.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missile strikes leave Ukrainians without heat, electricity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News