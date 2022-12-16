Yes, we're open! Where to find a Christmas Day meal in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Don't feel like cooking this Christmas? Spending the day alone? Or, perhaps a holiday feast is not in your budget and you're looking for a free meal? Here is our list of restaurants and other places that will be open on Christmas Day or offering a free meal.
108 E. Market St., Bloomington
11 a.m., Christmas Day meal and celebration
Siva Busa uses a tandoor oven to cook his southern India recipe food at Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, 716 E. Eldorado Road in Bloomington, in April.
716 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11:45 p.m., carryout only
503 N. Prospect Road #104, Bloomington
Hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m., regular menu
701 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, and 1615 N. Main St., Normal
Hours: Hours TBD, check local store, limited menu
1905 E. College Ave., Normal
Kobe Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse is at 401 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 7, Bloomington.
401 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
Hours: Noon-8:30 p.m., regular menu
2402 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, and 616 W. Raab Road, Normal
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., takeout and delivery only
2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., regular menu
401 N. Veterans Parkway #2, Bloomington
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., dine-in, takeout and delivery available
220 N. Center St., Bloomington
St. Patrick's Catholic Church Parish Hall
1209 W. Locust St., Bloomington
2 p.m. gather, 3 p.m. eat; lasagna will be provided; bring favorite side dish or dessert to share
Pie slices are placed for a Christmas Day meal in 2021 at the Salvation Army Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington.
611 W. Washington St., Bloomington
706 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington
Hours: Noon-9 p.m., regular menu
Western Tap, 1301 N Western Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701
1301 N. Western Ave., Bloomington
Hours: 3-11 p.m., kitchen open
1804 S. Hershey Road #10, Bloomington
Hours: 4-9 p.m., special menu
"Covers of the Heart" made its 20th donation to the Carle Cancer Institute in Normal, giving patients blankets and letters stating "you are not alone."
