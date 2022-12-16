 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOLIDAYS

Yes, we're open! Where to find a Christmas Day meal in McLean County

122621-blm-loc-1shelterlunch

From right to left, Elaine Cousins, Dan Liechty, Fran Brandau, Dayna Brown and Adam Nielsen serve food on Christmas Day at the Salvation Army Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington. Over 12 members of the Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington volunteered on the holiday.

 Brendan Denison

BLOOMINGTON — Don't feel like cooking this Christmas? Spending the day alone? Or, perhaps a holiday feast is not in your budget and you're looking for a free meal? Here is our list of restaurants and other places that will be open on Christmas Day or offering a free meal. 

Know any we missed? Contact ojacobs@pantagraph.com

Abundant Life in Christ Church

108 E. Market St., Bloomington

11 a.m., Christmas Day meal and celebration 

042122-blm-loc-2eats

Siva Busa uses a tandoor oven to cook his southern India recipe food at Aroma Indian Restaurant & Bar, 716 E. Eldorado Road in Bloomington, in April.

Aroma Indian Restaurant

716 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11:45 p.m., carryout only 

Bloom Bawarchi

503 N. Prospect Road #104, Bloomington

Hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m., regular menu

From the Pulpit: Help a young person thrive

Denny's

701 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, and 1615 N. Main St., Normal

Hours: Hours TBD, check local store, limited menu

Imperial Buffet

1905 E. College Ave., Normal

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Kobe 1

Kobe Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse is at 401 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 7, Bloomington.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

401 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington

Hours: Noon-8:30 p.m., regular menu

China Star

2402 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, and 616 W. Raab Road, Normal

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., takeout and delivery only

IHOP

2109 E. Empire St., Bloomington

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., regular menu

Hot Wok Express

401 N. Veterans Parkway #2, Bloomington

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., dine-in, takeout and delivery available

Maguire's Bar & Grill

220 N. Center St., Bloomington

Hours: 5 p.m., bar only 

St. Patrick's Catholic Church Parish Hall

1209 W. Locust St., Bloomington

2 p.m. gather, 3 p.m. eat; lasagna will be provided; bring favorite side dish or dessert to share

122621-blm-loc-3shelterlunch

Pie slices are placed for a Christmas Day meal in 2021 at the Salvation Army Safe Harbor Shelter in Bloomington.

Salvation Army

611 W. Washington St., Bloomington

Lunch served at noon

The Tasty Crab

706 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington

Hours: Noon-9 p.m., regular menu

Western Tap

Western Tap, 1301 N Western Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701

The Western Tap

1301 N. Western Ave., Bloomington

Hours: 3-11 p.m., kitchen open

Wesley's Grill

1804 S. Hershey Road #10, Bloomington

Hours: 4-9 p.m., special menu

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

Tags

