World Championship ICE Racing returns to Grossinger next year

BLOOMINGTON — The Grossinger Motors Arena will soon see the return of World Championship ICE Racing in February. 

The championship will take place at the arena, 101 S. Madison St., at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. 

Racers on motor bikes, quads and more will take to the ice in a series of high-speed races that involve a level of skill and control to stay on the track.

Typically, ice racing takes place on frozen lakes or rivers and is usually found in Canada, the northern United States and part of northern Europe but can be found in warmer climates inside ice hockey rinks.  

“We are utterly ecstatic to welcome back this exciting motorsport to the Grossinger Motors Arena,” said Anthony Nelson, Bloomington's director of arts and entertainment. “We know it’s been some time since we’ve had an event like this in the arena, and are appreciative for the public’s patience as we have brought the GMA into the new Arts and Entertainment Department.

"We are excited for this racing series to return, and we can’t wait to announce more events in early 2023.”

Tickets go sale Jan. 5, 2023, online at grossingermotorsarena.com, the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts ticket office, 600 N. East St., and by phone at 309-434-2777. Tickets start at $10.

For more information on World Championship ICE Racing and the Grossinger Motors Arena visit grossingermotorsarena.com.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

