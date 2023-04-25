BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly will commemorate Workers' Memorial Day with a service at 6 a.m. on Friday, April 28.
The service will be held at White Oak Park, 1514 Cottage Ave. in Bloomington.
Workers' Memorial Day is an annual event held by the AFL-CIO since 1989 to remember workers who lost their lives in on-the-job accidents or died from chronic occupational exposure.
The AFL-CIO estimates 4,764 workers died on the job and approximately 120,000 died from occupational exposure in 2020.
The names of more than 400 McLean County workers who have died locally in on-the-job accidents since 1856 will be read and remembered during the ceremony. Rev. Mollie Ward will deliver an invocation.
The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly dates to the 1800s and serves McLean, Livingston, Logan and DeWitt counties.
Dozens volunteered today at the 39th Christmas for Kids party, serving about 185 low-income families and 700 children with groceries and holiday cheer.
Christmas for Kids Party
Santa Claus with McLean County Chamber of Commerce volunteers
Justin Hurt
Ronnie Paul, Greg Henry, Mandy Ganieany, Chuck Schulze, Stephen Pittman
Justin Hurt
Bill Croff, Mrs. and Santa Claus (Jennifer and Joe McCarron)
Wendy and Grace Klessig
Justin Hurt
Toys for kids
Justin Hurt
Heartland Community College volunteers Clay Bartelmay, Jane Camp
Justin Hurt
Will Woyak, Gina, Joey and Becca Leffers
Justin Hurt
Heartland Community College volunteers Karen and Pat Shinville
Justin Hurt
Pantagraph volunteers Jonell Kehias, Hillarie Lanham
Justin Hurt
Willie Thompson, Jolene Aldus
Justin Hurt
John Penn, Joe Wilson, Bob Williams
Justin Hurt
McLean County Chamber of Commerce president Charlie Moore instructing the volunteers
Justin Hurt
McLean County Chamber of Commerce volunteers Jancy LaFolette, Wendy Olson
Justin Hurt
Heartland Community College president Keith Cornille, JR Lelm, Erin Rogers, Hans Rasmussen
Justin Hurt
Silva Family: Bentley, Pittman and Stephen
Justin Hurt
Mike Matejka, Tracy Patkunas
Justin Hurt
: Heartland Community College volunteers: Jane Camp, Clay Bartelmay, Heartland president Keith Cornille
Justin Hurt
Midwest Food Bank
Justin Hurt
Donovan Alvarez
Justin Hurt
Leann Seal with Jackson
Justin Hurt
Loading up the cars
Justin Hurt
Willie Thompson, Bill Croff loading cars
Justin Hurt
Families also received bags of apples
Justin Hurt
An army of volunteers made the process run like a well-oiled machine
Justin Hurt
Carl and Wendy Olson
Justin Hurt
Keith Cornille directing vehicles
Justin Hurt
Chuck Schulze
Justin Hurt
Union volunteer Ronnie Paul
Justin Hurt
Mike Matejka being interviewed
Justin Hurt
Mrs. Claus with Santa
Justin Hurt
Keith Cornille loading a vehicle
Justin Hurt
Ronnie Paul, Nikki Nelson
Justin Hurt
Pantagraph volunteer Hillarie Lanham handing out gift cards
Justin Hurt
John Penn, Santa and Mrs. Clause, Charlie Moore
Justin Hurt
