Adam Heenan, president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly, addresses protesters at the Stand Up for Social Justice Vigil on Dec. 14, 2021, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. The vigil called for Congress to pass the PRO Act, a law that would protect workers' rights to organize and prevent employer retaliation against union organizing. Organizers said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed several faults in employee-employer relationships that are hurting not only workers but also the economy.