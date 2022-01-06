Work to fix mail delivery issues in Bloomington-Normal underway

BLOOMINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service said in a statement Thursday it's taking steps to address delivery issues in Bloomington-Normal .

Tim Norman with USPS Strategic Communications, Chicago/Illinois 1 District, said their workforce isn't immune to the human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added they will continue flexing available resources to meet workloads, and they're proud of the efforts of postal employees that serve the Twin Cities and surrounding communities.

"We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times," Norman said.

He advised customers to contact their local postal station or visit the 'Contact us' section of the USPS website to report any issues: usps.force.com/emailus/s/.

Norman stated all emails will be carefully documented and the right steps will be taken to strengthen service.

"The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities," he said.

