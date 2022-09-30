 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work begins on new Route 66 feature in downtown Bloomington

Construction began Thursday on the Main Street Route 66 Parklet at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — The Main Street Route 66 Parklet, which was announced last November, began construction Thursday at the northeast corner of Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington. 

Kevin Kothe, director of public works, said it will be a sort of photo stop for tourists along the "Mother Road."

"It's going to be a mini park, if you will," he said. 

Construction began Thursday on the Main Street Route 66 Parklet at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington.

Kothe said the city is reconfiguring the area, which already features an information board, with a larger plant area and "seating area with custom Route 66 benches."

Katherine Murphy, communications and external affairs manager for the City of Bloomington, said the project involves a lane closure, reduced street parking and blocked sidewalk while public works removes asphalt and sidewalk from the area. 

Construction began Thursday on the Main Street Route 66 Parklet at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Bloomington.

Murphy said the parklet will stretch from Jefferson Street midway through the 300 block of Main street. 

Murphy said the construction work is expected to finish by Oct. 15, but Kothe said there is no definitive timeframe for when the seating and reconfiguring work will be completed. 

He did add, though, that they are likely to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony when work is complete.  

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

