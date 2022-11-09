 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Woodford County Extension to offer Certified Food Protection Manager class

  • 0

EUREKA — University of Illinois Extension will offer the Certified Food Protection Manager class in coming weeks at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. The second day of the class will include the test. Those who are taking the exam are asked to bring a photo ID and plan for a 30-minute lunch break.

The program is $125 per person, including all sessions, materials and the examination. Those who need materials in a language other than English should notify instructor Jenna Smith at least 10 business days before the class at 309-663-8306 or jesmith6@illinois.edu.

A look at local scholarship winners

Space is limited and those who wish to attend should enroll as soon as possible. Registration can be completed at go.illinois.edu/LMWevents using event dates, or by calling the Extension office at 309-663-8306.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Those who need accommodations to participate in this program should contact the office.

Sharon Chung reflects on the race for the 91st House District. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and more claimed election fraud before polls opened

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News