Woodford County Extension to offer Certified Food Protection Manager class

EUREKA — University of Illinois Extension will offer the Certified Food Protection Manager class in coming weeks at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. The second day of the class will include the test. Those who are taking the exam are asked to bring a photo ID and plan for a 30-minute lunch break.

The program is $125 per person, including all sessions, materials and the examination. Those who need materials in a language other than English should notify instructor Jenna Smith at least 10 business days before the class at 309-663-8306 or jesmith6@illinois.edu.

Space is limited and those who wish to attend should enroll as soon as possible. Registration can be completed at go.illinois.edu/LMWevents using event dates, or by calling the Extension office at 309-663-8306.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Those who need accommodations to participate in this program should contact the office.