EUREKA — The Woodford County Board has ended its animal control administrator's contract after public outcry over his role in the death of a kitten that had been living in a Eureka salon.

The death of the animal, named Kiki, also prompted her owner to file a civil suit in federal court naming former Animal Control Administrator Tim Abney as a defendant alongside Woodford County, Woodford County Chairman John Krug and Peterson Vet Inc., which operates under Associated Veterinary Clinic.

Abney could not immediately be reached for comment after the board's decision Tuesday night.

The county board meeting drew roughly 100 attendees, many of whom wore purple T-shirts bearing the phrase "Justice for Kiki" to honor the euthanized kitten. Posters featuring photos of the kitten were also distributed at the front entrance of the county government center.

Sarah Keim, a stylist at Razor Zone Salon and plaintiff in the lawsuit, rescued Kiki in January and began taking her for veterinary care in March. Kiki would not live to her next scheduled veterinary appointment on April 17.

The trouble began on March 23, according to the lawsuit and the copy of a police report into the incident that was first obtained and reported by WMBD.

On that date, Abney told salon staff that a client had complained after being bitten and scratched by Kiki two days earlier. In response, Keim showed Abney paperwork verifying that Kiki was in the process of being vetted by Just Animals Vaccine Clinic and had a second round of shots scheduled in April.

The conversation moved to the back room of the salon, where Abney allegedly accused another employee of lying to him when he called her on her personal cell phone, which he believed to be the number to Razor Zone.

The lawsuit described Abney grabbing Kiki by the scruff of the neck and walking out with her. The women who spoke to police about Abney's behavior at the salon described it as "incredibly intimidating" and "bullying," according to the police report.

Razor Zone Salon owner Shannon Shreffler said during the public comment portion of Tuesday's meeting that Abney's actions were a "gross misuse of authority."

"Worst-case scenario, Kiki should have been placed in a 10-day quarantine to make sure she was okay," Shreffler said.

Instead, Kiki was euthanized.

Abney allegedly told Shreffler and Keim on March 23 that he needed to take the kitten immediately to the University of Illinois veterinary hospital to be killed and tested because the bite victim — a woman who, according to the lawsuit, only wanted to be reimbursed less than $10 for antibiotics — could become seriously ill and die if Kiki had rabies.

However, when Keim called the university clinic and diagnostic lab the next day, she learned that Kiki had never been taken there. Confronted about this, Abney acknowledged that he had instead taken the animal to Associated Veterinarian in Washington, Illinois, to be euthanized, according to the police report. Her head was then removed and sent to the University of Illinois for testing.

The lawsuit alleges that Abney filled out paperwork with the veterinarian's clinic that said Kiki was a stray that had not bitten anyone in the last 10 days. The clinic, however, indicated on Illinois Department of Public Health paperwork that Kiki was owned by Woodford County Animal Control and that her head was being submitted because Kiki had bitten someone.

Keim and Shreffler told police that Abney initially said the victim in the case suffered bite and scratches to the face. When they asked to see photos, however, only a wound on the woman's forearm was visible, and it did not appear to be fresh.

Under state law, if an animal control administrator is not a veterinarian, all medical decisions are to be deferred to a deputy administrator, who must be a licensed veterinarian. Abney is not a licensed veterinarian, and Woodford County Animal Control does not have any deputy administrators who are veterinarians, according to the lawsuit.

The law also says that if a licensed administrator or deputy administrator learns that an animal has bitten a person, the animal is to be confined under a veterinarian's observation for at least 10 days after the bite occurred. The confinement period is the same for an animal that is believed to have rabies.

It is unclear why Kiki was euthanized so quickly.

The incident was investigated by the Eureka Police Department, which forwarded the case to the Woodford County State's Attorney. As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed.

After a roughly one-hour closed session, the board agreed to terminate Abney's contract immediately.

Shreffler said the decision doesn't bring Kiki back but it helps to protect Woodford County residents and their pets.

Shreffler also thanked Cats of Woodford County for their support and encouraged the members of the public who rallied behind Kiki to support the organization, which is currently overrun with bottle-fed kittens in need of fostering.

"In the big picture, we don't have any no-kill shelters in our county," Shreffler said. "I would love to get a no-kill shelter somewhere in Woodford County and get some volunteers and get that rolling and maybe call it 'Kiki's Place.'"

