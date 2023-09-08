BLOOMINGTON — The Women to Women Giving Circle will host two public forums this month.

The first will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal. The forum will focus on "Working Families: Barriers & Challenges - Available & Affordable Housing."

The forum will be followed by a discussion about housing insecurity, which will include panelists Mercy Davison, planning and zoning; Tim Ryan, Laborers' Home Development Corp.; and Mark Adams, Bloomington-Normal Land Trust.

Attorney Erin Duncan, a member of the McLean County Housing Coalition, will moderate the panel discussion. A Q&A session will follow the discussion. Registration is not required but is appreciated. Registration can be completed online.

The second forum, focusing on food insecurity, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Collection Food Forest at the corner of Cleary and Oak in Pontiac.

Speakers will include Baylee Ritter, owner of Everyone's Collective; Tina Hammer, Pontiac Salvation Army; and Mackenzie Coates and Riley Foster, Pontiac Township High School students who presented the concept to the Pontiac City Council.

Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for seating. In case of inclement weather, the forum will be moved indoors. The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is required by Friday, Sept. 22, and can be completed online or by contacting judy.donze1951@gmail.com.

