NORMAL — The Women to Women Giving Circle will host a public forum from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

The event will take place at the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal. It is free and open to the public.

The forum will discuss barriers and challenges faced by local working families, including housing and food insecurity.

Panelists include Erin Duncan of Prairie State Legal Services; Cecelia Long of Prairie State Legal Services and Dreams Are Possible; and Claye Vogelsang from Unit 5.

Carol Weisheit, regional council member for Region 17 for Birth to Five Illinois, will kick off the forum. Diane Zosky, chair of the Department of Educational Administration and Foundations at ISU, will moderate the discussion. A Q&A will follow the discussion.

Contact mevans@ilprairiecf.org or 309-662-4477 for more information.

Photos from the Women to Women Giving Circle Summer Lunch Retired Judge Beth Robb introducing Judge Amy McFarland Barb Hummel, Pat Grogg, Sharon Tarvin Charlotte Talkington, Margaret Ann Hayden Karen Bersche, Barb Meek Kara Alt, Vera Traver, Amy Coon Joan Vanden Eynden, Jan Wohlwend Lynda Lane, Fran Brandau Sandra Harmon, Laura Kowalczyk Kyleigh Airo, Amy Roser Great conversation Diana Hauman, Sonja Reece, Karen Hanson More than 40 women attended Karen Major, Laura Beavers Donna Nickels, Mary Anne Schierman, Sally Pyne Judge Amy McFarland Retired Judge Beth Robb