MINONK — The Witches Brew Walk for Childhood Cancer fundraiser will be held starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, on Chestnut Street in uptown Minonk.
Early admission is on sale now for $20 per person. Admission includes five tasting tickets, a tasting cup, and a mapped punch card. On the day of the event, admission will increase to $30.
Additional tasting tickets and raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the walk.
The goal is to visit each tasting table, consisting of different “witches brews,” or wines and fall-themed cocktails, to complete the punch card. Fill the card for a chance to win multiple raffles.
Admission is limited and participants must be age 21 or older.
Following the event, at 7 p.m., there will be live music from the Ashley Victoria Band on Chestnut Street.
Proceeds from the event will go to organizations assisting kids and families affected by childhood cancer.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
