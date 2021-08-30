 Skip to main content
Wish Bone hires new shelter director

BLOOMINGTON — Patrice Rusk of Normal has been hired as the new shelter director for Wish Bone Canine Rescue.

The organization described Rusk as an animal advocate with more than 20 years of management experience. She will oversee daily operations at the Bloomington nonprofit, 2020 Bunn St.

For the past four years, Rusk was the shelter coordinator at the Humane Society of Central Illinois in Normal, where she handled intakes and adoptions, implementing outreach programs, planning adopting events and fundraising. 

Patrice Rusk

Rusk

“We are so glad that Patrice has joined our rescue," said board member Linda Krueger, a member of the hiring committee. "She has valuable experience and leadership skills that will ultimately help save more homeless dogs."

Rusk said "a canine rescue is perfect for me" and is happy to be helping Wish Bone dogs find their forever homes. She plans on assisting with the organization's pending transition into a new building, resuming low-cost spay-neuter clinics that were put on hold during COVID and planning more fundraising events.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Follow on Twitter: olivia___Jacobs.

Reach out with questions.

