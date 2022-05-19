Wish Bone Canine Rescue to host 'Wags & Wishes' fundraiser June 17

BLOOMINGTON — Wags & Wishes, Wish Bone Canine Rescue's signature fundraising event, will be held Friday, June 17, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington.

Guest emcee David G. Lewis and auctioneer Kevin Birlingmair will host the event. This year's keynote will be a performance by Christian Stoinev, an Illinois State University alumnus and "America's Got Talent" finalist known for his acrobatics with Chihuahuas.

The event will also include silent and live auctions, a pooch parade, a raffle for a sterling silver and diamond bracelet by SOHO of Italy, donated by Jack Lewis Jewelers in Bloomington, and more.

Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at wishbonecaninerescue.org. Sponsorships are available starting at $500.

Wish Bone has completed more than 6,500 adoptions since its start in 2009.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.