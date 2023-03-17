BLOOMINGTON — The nonprofit Wish Bone Canine Rescue will hold its annual fundraising gala, Wags & Wishes, on Friday, May 19.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, in Bloomington. It will feature entertainment from Christian & Scooby — otherwise known as "America's Got Talent" finalist Christian Stoinev and his trained chihuahua — and the McLean County K-9 Operations Search & Rescue.
Stoinev, an Illinois State University alumnus who also works as an NBA halftime entertainer, will perform acrobatic stunts with Scooby, while the K-9 team will discuss and demonstrate their community work.
Organizers said the event will also feature games, a pooch parade, silent and live auctions, and more. Jack Lewis Jewelers has donated an 18-karat gold locket as a raffle prize.
Tickets are $75 and include a cocktail and dinner.
The gala is hosted by B104 radio host Faith Rinker, with Kevin Burlingmair serving as auctioneer.
Event proceeds benefit Wish Bone's efforts to rescue and rehome dogs. The nonprofit at 1716 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington, has completed more than 6,800 adoptions since it was founded in 2009.
Visit wishbonecaninerescue.org for more information and to buy tickets.