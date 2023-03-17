BLOOMINGTON — The nonprofit Wish Bone Canine Rescue will hold its annual fundraising gala, Wags & Wishes, on Friday, May 19.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive, in Bloomington. It will feature entertainment from Christian & Scooby — otherwise known as "America's Got Talent" finalist Christian Stoinev and his trained chihuahua — and the McLean County K-9 Operations Search & Rescue.

Stoinev, an Illinois State University alumnus who also works as an NBA halftime entertainer, will perform acrobatic stunts with Scooby, while the K-9 team will discuss and demonstrate their community work.

Organizers said the event will also feature games, a pooch parade, silent and live auctions, and more. Jack Lewis Jewelers has donated an 18-karat gold locket as a raffle prize.

Tickets are $75 and include a cocktail and dinner.

The gala is hosted by B104 radio host Faith Rinker, with Kevin Burlingmair serving as auctioneer.

Event proceeds benefit Wish Bone's efforts to rescue and rehome dogs. The nonprofit at 1716 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington, has completed more than 6,800 adoptions since it was founded in 2009.

Visit wishbonecaninerescue.org for more information and to buy tickets.

Look back: 29 photos from the 2022 Wags & Wishes Gala Janet Lakin, Christian Stoinev, Larry Apfelbaum Linda Krueger, Kevin Birlingmair Susie Ohley, Shayna Ohley holding Theo, Fay Foster Shane and Angela Starkey Yvette Borchers, Leisa Barbour Ronda and Brad Glenn Scott Henrichs, Mary Bennett Henrichs, Allie Matters, Sara Helldoerfer Cindy Voorhdis, Madison Anastasiadis Joe and Joni Painter Kim and Ed Mack Dave Call, Arlene Stark Greg and Maridale Palmer Jeff and Angie Coughlin Lucas Warren, Mary Kate Schopp, Amanda Smith Susie Ohley, Chris Stabe, Joyce Hightower Heather Young, Joyce Hightower, Kathleen Lorenz Fay Foster (right ) talks to Shayna Ohley holding her Wish Bone dog Theo Jamie and Kelly Mathy Dr. Dana Altenburger, Shane Coughlin Janet Lakin, Christian Stoinev, Bob Lakin Rod James, Amy Aranda Casey and Jenna Pirtle Lucy Meads, Shayna Ohley with Theo Jack Millan, Brad Glenn, Moe Winstead, Natalia Watkins, Dawn Urewicz Kelsey, Bri and Kylie Hart Jamie Mathy, Kathleen Lorenz Featured performer Christian Stoinev poses with gala attendees Meagan and Matt Moran Scott and Kristen Denton, Denise and Matt Geske