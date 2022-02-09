Winterland to retire from Lee Enterprises after 33 years in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-three years after he stepped into The Pantagraph, Barry Winterland is retiring from his role as regional finance director at Lee Enterprises, including properties in southeastern Wisconsin, and general manager of Lee’s Central and Southern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin properties.

“It has been an amazing 41-year career, with 33 of those 41 coming in this industry working with some of the finest people on the planet,” he said in an announcement to Lee employees.

Winterland earned a bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration at Illinois State University before beginning his career that led him to Growmark, IAA and IAA Credit Union.

March 27 will mark 33 years since he joined The Pantagraph as business manager. Over the years, his responsibilities grew to include Lee’s other Central Illinois properties — the Herald & Review in Decatur, JG-TC in Mattoon and Woodford County Journal — and beyond to the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale as well as the Racine Journal Times, Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News in Wisconsin, among others.

"Barry is a great believer in The Pantagraph and our mission, and his dedication is unmatched," said Chris Coates, the Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. "He deserves a huge thanks from all of us."

In his time with Lee Enterprises, Winterland has overseen finance, advertising, circulation, human resources and other elements of the organization.

“It’s an amazing business,” he said. “The thing that keeps me going and keeps, I think, most of us going is how important local journalism is. I try to run the business side of it so that we can have strong local journalism, whether it be print or digital. … If you lose strong local journalism, you’ve lost a lot. That’s a core value in our community, I believe.”

Winterland said watching the transformation from a solely print news model to an enhanced digital and multimedia product has been the biggest change in his time working with the media company.

“We’ve always been a 24/7 news operation, but now not only are we a 24/7 news operation, we deliver the news 24/7, whereas before it was only one time every morning,” he said. “Now there’s no limit to how many times we update a story and no limit to when the story can go up.”

For his final months with Lee, Winterland will work more closely with the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star in Nebraska before his retirement on June 30.

Winterland said he will miss the people he has worked with over the years, but looking ahead to his retirement day “feels great actually.”

“I’m looking forward to spending a lot more time with my family and friends, for sure, and just basically being able to have the freedom to do what I want to do when I want to do it,” he said.

He and his wife, Laura, are excited to travel more and they’re “probably going to try to stay away from the cold weather in the winter time.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

