Winter wear being collected for Bloomington Giving Fence

BLOOMINGTON — BCAI Culture Arts and Humanities is collecting donations of winter wear now through Monday at the Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.

The items are being collected for Retrofit Culture's Giving Fence at the corner of West Washington Street and North Morris Avenue, which is stocked with free coats and more for anyone who needs them.

Items can be dropped off at the Creativity Center from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday and 5-7:30 p.m. Monday.

Items that will be accepted include new or gently used child and adult coats, snow pants, winter hats, scarves, gloves and mittens. All sizes will be accepted. Items must be free of smoke odor and pet hair or dander. 

People bringing donations are asked to park at the Creativity Center and enter through the parking lot. Volunteers will direct you once inside.

Monetary donations will also be accepted, with 100% of donations to be used for purchasing winter wear.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

