CLINTON — Two winning lottery tickets worth $475,000 each were sold this week in Central Illinois.

In a Friday press release, the Illinois Lottery said the winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold at Casey's General Store, 1161 W. State Highway 54 in Clinton, and Beachler's Vehicle Care & Repair, 3623 N. University St. in Peoria.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 16-21-26-41-43.

Terry Beachler, owner of Beachler's Vehicle Care & Repair, said he is happy for the winners.

"This was the first winner of this size we've ever had," he told the Lottery. "This is just so wonderful for whoever it is."

Around 55,000 winning tickets were sold and almost $1.1 million in prizes won from Wednesday's Lucky Day Lotto.

The largest lottery jackpots in US history The largest lottery jackpots in US history #15. $587.5 million #14. $590.5 million #13. $632.6 million #12. $648 million #11. $656 million #10. $687.8 million #9. $699.8 million #8. $731.1 million #7. $758.7 million #6. $768.4 million #5. $1.1 billion #4. $1.3 billion #3. $1.5 billion #2. $1.6 billion #1. $2 billion