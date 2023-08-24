TOWANDA — The seventh annual Wine for Wishes fundraiser will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The indoor and outdoor event will be held at a new location this year, The Old Rugged Barn, 18808 N. 2000 East Road, Towanda.

Guests will be able to sample wine and beer paired with chocolate, food, music and a live auction. The goal of the event is to raise money for Make-A-Wish to support Illinois children with critical illnesses and their families.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door.

Contact wineforwishesbloomington@gmail.com for more information.

