TOWANDA — The seventh annual Wine for Wishes fundraiser will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
The indoor and outdoor event will be held at a new location this year, The Old Rugged Barn, 18808 N. 2000 East Road, Towanda.
Guests will be able to sample wine and beer paired with chocolate, food, music and a live auction. The goal of the event is to raise money for Make-A-Wish to support Illinois children with critical illnesses and their families.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door.
Lydia's Dairy Barn, 1980 S. Main St. in Eureka, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Clay Jackson
Photos: Towanda 7-year-old receives a welcome home parade
040720-blm-loc-5violetkirk
Towanda fire trucks lead off a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-1violetkirk
Violet Kirk watched with her mother Christine, father Tim, and siblings, Eloise and Oliver, a parade of vehicles drive by their home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda. Violet recently returned to Central Illinois after being in hospitals since late December.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-6violetkirk
A participant in a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk spreads cheer Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-7violetkirk
Riders in a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk greet her and her family Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-8violetkirk
Participants in a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk and her family bring good cheer Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-10violetkirk
A sign is held outside a passing vehicle during a parade for Violet Kirk, 7, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-4violetkirk
Youngsters hold up a sign as they take part in a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-9violetkirk
The Kirk family greets a parade of motorists outside their home Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda. The parade was for their daughter, Violet, 7, who has returned to Central Illinois after spending late December 2019 through early April in hospitals.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-2violetkirk
Riders in a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk wave and throw candy Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-11violetkirk
Even furry friends in passing vehicles greeted Violet Kirk during a parade for the 7-year-old girl Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-12violetkirk
A passerby holds a sign during a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-13violetkirk
Riders in a parade for 7-year-old Violet Kirk greet her and her family Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-3violetkirk
A motorist drives past the Kirk home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda, as 7-year-old Violet, who has been in hospitals since late December, returned home to Central Illinois.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
040720-blm-loc-14violetkirk
A vehicle drives past the Kirk home during a parade for their 7-year-old daughter, Violet, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Towanda.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.