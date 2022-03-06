Willie Brown remembered as friend, mentor to many in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Friends and community leaders on Sunday reacted with sadness to the death of Willie Brown, a former State Farm executive who played a leadership role in many community service and charitable projects.

The 74-year-old Bloomington man died of natural causes early Saturday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, according to the Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home.

Brown worked his way up during a 38-year career at State Farm, retiring as executive vice president in 2009. He started in 1971 as a third-shift data processor, an entry level position, because he wanted a steady income and benefits, he told attendees at a 2012 event in Bloomington.

“I have never had a job I didn’t like,” Brown said at the time. “And I think that’s because I never had a job I didn’t need. I just made it fun. I challenged myself to make sure that the waitresses always had clean plates ready to go, no matter what.”

"Dad obviously was a tremendous father and a great man," said his son, Michael Brown, on Sunday, adding he was a leader in his industry and his community.

Michael said nothing was more important to his father than mentorship, and "using his position to reach down and pull others up to greater opportunity and exposure."

"He believed in that very much."

And, he said his father loved the Bloomington-Normal community, and being part of it. Michael Brown said his dad felt immense joy giving back in ways like buying bicycles for the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

"We'll miss him greatly as a father and I believe Bloomington-Normal will miss him greatly as a community leader," said Michael Brown.

Michael Jones, retired vice president with State Farm, told The Pantagraph he lived in the same neighborhood as Brown when they were youngsters, and they became longtime friends. They met at Western Avenue Community Center, where Jones now serves as board president.

Jones said Brown was the kind of person who grew up and realized he had an opportunity to give back to his community. That's also a lesson Jones learned from Brown for himself.

"I don't know if I will ever do it as good as Willie, but I'm going to give it my best shot," he said.

Jones, four years junior to Brown, said Brown always made the younger kids feel comfortable in group settings. He admired and looked up to Brown early on.

Several years after college, the two reconnected while working at State Farm together. Jones said they always stayed in touch, despite working in different departments.

Jones also likes to think Brown had a photographic memory: He recalled names, people he met and specific situations, because "he was such a people person."

"He just had that ability to really encircle people with positive influences," Jones said.

He wants Brown to be remembered as someone who always carried a friendly smile, and who mentored others when called upon for help.

"I'm going to miss a dear friend, that's for sure," said Jones.

McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp also said Brown was a great man who had a good reputation at State Farm, where they had many encounters when Knapp worked as a lawyer there.

"Just a kind soul taken too early," Knapp said. He added that Brown's death is a tremendous loss for the community, but a tremendous gain for heaven.

Brown was the recipient of numerous awards for his community work, most recently Heartland Community College President's Medallion Award in 2021. He served numerous community groups, including the United Way of McLean County Board of Directors and the Achievement Gap Task Force, an effort to improve academic performance in local schools. He served on The Pantagraph editorial board as a community member in the early 2000s.

Jones said area nonprofits had much respect for Brown, particularly United Way. Brown could rally people around campaigns year in and year out, he said.

Another community project he helped lead was the Promise Council, which creates a network of caring adults in the community to help fulfill needs of schoolchildren. Linda Bowman, a previous vice president and president of the nonprofit, said Brown helped bring her up to speed for her to take over the organization.

When she got word of his passing, Bowman said she immediately became sad.

"He is such a good man, had such a great heart, and he was so generous with our community," she said.

To her, Brown is irreplaceable — but his essence ought to inspire others to give back.

"When we lose someone like him, it behooves the rest of us to step up and do a little bit more," Bowman said, "and I think that would be a great legacy for Willie Brown, that the rest of us would do a bit more to help others."

Tony Morstatter, CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club, said Brown could bring people together and make an important impact. He added having him as friend and as a family member of the club was "a tremendous honor."

Brown told The Pantagraph in 2009 that his drive stemmed from his mother, Addie Mae Brown-Johnson, and his old boss at the now-defunct Colonial Pancake House in Normal, where he worked growing up.

“The one lesson I learned (there) was that (you) never ask anyone to do anything you wouldn’t do yourself. I didn’t know I was learning that lesson at the time,” Brown said.

Three years after his retirement, Brown told a group of young people that he still enjoyed volunteering for several community organizations and speaking with groups about his experiences in the corporate world.

“The thing I learned is that you have to treat everyone with respect and dignity no matter what,” he said. “You earn respect by being accessible and talking with people, no matter how high or low they were in the corporation. If you do that, people will notice you and they will know they can count on you.”

Funeral arrangements are pending with Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home of Bloomington.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

