BLOOMINGTON — Around 200 Illinois municipalities currently participate in National Night Out, an annual community-building effort to improve relationships between residents and law enforcement.

The list of participating communities includes Decatur, Springfield, Champaign, Moline, and Peoria — but not Bloomington-Normal.

Why not? The answer isn't clear, but budget cuts and a lack of volunteer help both played a role.

National Night Out started in 1984 as a united effort of law enforcement agencies, civic groups and volunteers, and today there are some 17,000 participating communities. The annual events typically bring together residents and first responders for a block party or similar event held on the first Tuesday in August.

For years, the Bloomington Police Department hosted National Night Out at Miller Park, which would draw thousands of people for free food, entertainment and safety information. In 2004, Bloomington's festivities were designated as the best in the nation for communities with a population ranging from 50,000 to 99,000 by the National Association of Town Watch.

But in 2008, in an effort to cut expenses during the Great Recession, the department gave up funding for National Night Out. At the time, this amounted to about $7,000.

Event organizers also had expressed their concerns about finding enough volunteers to keep the event going.

Police say they are still working toward the goal of a strong connection with the community. Officer Bryce Janssen said the establishment of the Bloomington Police Department's community engagement unit has been instrumental in improving relationships.

"(National Night Out) was a one-night kind of engagement but with this new unit, it's daily," Janssen said.

Community engagement officers will travel to schools, provide presentations to local businesses and visit the YMCA as part of their commitment to public safety, Janssen added.

In 2018, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA hosted a National Night Out event in partnership with the Bloomington Public Library, Western Avenue Community Center and other community sponsors.

Representatives of the YMCA said they could not immediately comment as to why this event did not continue. Bloomington city officials referred all questions about National Night Out to the police department.

