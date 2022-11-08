Why do Bloomington, McLean County have separate election authorities?

BLOOMINGTON — For over a century, two election authorities have operated in McLean County: the county clerk's office and the Bloomington Election Commission.

Although this has caused some confusion among voters over the years about where they can cast their ballots, election officials say they are confident that both entities are operating on the same page now that they are operating the same equipment.

Until recently, that had not been the case. Before the June primary election, the county had been operating on 10-year-old election equipment, McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said.

But thanks to the federal funding the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act, Michael said, her office was able to purchase about $1 million of new equipment from Omaha-based Election Systems and Software.

The Bloomington Election Commission has used the same voting equipment for years but relies on different check-in software.

"We are now all on the same page for the most part for joint early voting," Michael said. "We didn't always have that."

Why two election authorities?

All 102 Illinois counties have election authorities: 101 use their county clerks' offices, while Peoria County maintains its own county election commission.

However, there are six Illinois cities that also have municipal election boards: Bloomington, Chicago, Rockford, Galesburg, East St. Louis and Danville.

These commissions are responsible for counting votes for 35% to 40% of the state's population, according to Paul Shannon, former director of the Bloomington Election Commission from 2009 to 2020.

In Bloomington's case, concern about fraudulent elections spurred the creation of the city commission in 1914.

At the time, the county clerk had established certain competency requirements about whether a citizen would be allowed to vote — but the standards could vary, Shannon said.

For example, one voter could be asked to recite the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution before being allowed to vote; the next constituent might be asked to spell his name to demonstrate competency, he said.

"They weren't being consistent on how they were administering the election," Shannon said. "So to help eliminate that, they established a nonpartisan (commission) to making sure (voters) all had the same access."

Therefore, the Bloomington Election Commission aimed to ensure that one person or one political party wasn't dictating each election.

The commission is overseen by a three-person board appointed by the circuit judge with representatives from both major parties. Commissioners serve for three years but Shannon said a new chairperson is appointed annually.

Over the years, multiple efforts have been made to dissolve the commission.

Shannon said the most recent occurrence was in 2018. During that election, 55.7% of Bloomington voters wished to keep the election board in place.

"Only the people in the city of Bloomington get to vote on that (and) it's not McLean County," Shannon said. "The taxing authority for us is the homes within the city of Bloomington pay a portion of their taxes to the city election commission."

By law, any referendum to dissolve the election commission must be recorded as "shall the city election law be rejected?" Shannon said to his knowledge, the wording of the referendum has never been challenged.

Early voting opportunities

Early voting will be available for McLean County voters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Illinois State University's Bone Student Center and Watterson Towers. However, Bloomington residents will not be able to vote from these locations.

Early voting still is available at the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., for voters that live outside of Bloomington. It is open for early voting between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4.

Bloomington voters can cast their ballots at the Bloomington Election Commission office, 121 N. Main St. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both Bloomington and McLean County voters can take part in early voting at Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St., at the former MC Sporting Goods location from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Because hours of operation vary after Oct. 28, visit mcleancountyil.gov for full early voting schedules.

The election is Nov. 8.