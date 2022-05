White Oak Road construction begins Monday in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Construction of White Oak Road, also known as CH 70 or Old US Route 150, between Locust Street and US Route 150, will begin Monday, May 23, and end Friday, July 22, weather permitting.

The road will remain open, but traffic may be stopped or shifted to ensure worker safety during construction. Motorists are encouraged to take a different route during this time to avoid delays.

Updates and extensions can be found at mcleancountyil.gov/highway.

