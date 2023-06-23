Jeep Rally; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4; door prizes, 50/50 drawing, children's games and activities, concessions.
Lincoln
4th of July Celebration at the Aquatic Center; noon-5:45 p.m. July 3-4, Lincoln Park District.
Independence Day Celebration; 6 p.m. July 3, 3:30 p.m. July 4, Lincoln Park District; food trucks, children’s parade, pool games, fireworks.
Pilates Sculpt on the 4th; 5:15 a.m. July 4, Lincoln Park District.
Red, White and R.I.P.P.E.D.; 8-9 a.m. July 4, Lincoln Park District.
4th of July Water Fitness; 9:15-10 a.m. July 4, Lincoln Park District.
McLean
Independence Day Celebration; 4 p.m., June 25, Mt. Hope Funks Grove Park District, 107 N. West St.; face painting, inflatables, water slides, sensory trailer, foam party and games; dinner served at 4:30 p.m.
Fireworks; dusk, June 25, Mt. Hope Funks Grove Park District.
Minonk
Ashley Victoria Band; 7-10 p.m. June 30.
Kiddie parade and community parade; 10 a.m. July 1.
Lunch sold at Minonk Chocolate Co.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 1.
Sidewalk chalk; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 1, Knight Fitness.
Fifth Street Market Vendor Fair; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 1.
Inflatables; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 1, noon-5 p.m. July 2.
Axe throwing; 1-2:30 p.m. July 1, 3-7 p.m. July 2, 5th Street and Chestnut Street.
Bags tourney; noon July 1, Minonk Lanes.
Lyn Skynyrd tribute band; 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 1.
Fireworks; dusk July 1.
Local Smoke-off BBQ Contest; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 2, Chestnut Street parking lot.
3 on 3 basketball tourney; 8 a.m. July 2, Westside Park.
Cruise In; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 2.
Dunk tank; 2 p.m. July 2, 5th Street and Chestnut Street.
Wild Card Band; 7-11 p.m. July 2.
Brushville Band; 8-11 p.m. July 3.
Mount Pulaski
Lemonade for Mighty Mikah; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4.
Kids Patriotic Parade; July 4.
American Legion Chicken Fry; July 4.
Fireworks; Frazier Park.
Peoria
Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000; 7:30 a.m. July 4, downtown Peoria.
Tartan Inn's 4th Of July Party; 9 a.m. July 4, Tartan Inn.
West Peoria 4th of July Parade; 10 a.m. July 4, The Landing at Liberty Park; performers Joe Stamm Band with Nick Sizemore or Tom Petty, appearing at CEFCU Center Stage.
Boys & Girls Club Fourth of July Family Fun Fest; 5 p.m. July 4, Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery parking lot and Water Street from State Street to Walnut Street; music, children’s games and events, all-you-can-eat food court.
Chris Janson, Eddie Montgomery, Drew Baldridge Concert; 5 p.m. July 4; Dozer Park.
City of Peoria All-American Festival; 5-10 p.m. July 4, Peoria Sports Complex; dozen inflatable waterslides, local food and beverage vendors, live music and fireworks.
Fourth of July Backyard BBQ; 6-10 p.m. July 4, Peoria Riverfront Museum.
Fourth of July at Flanagan House; 6-10 p.m. July 4; John C. Flanagan House Museum.
Red, White and Boom fireworks; 9:30 p.m. July 4.
Pontiac
Independence Day Celebration; 4-9 p.m. July 1, The Oaks at River’s Edge; live music, concessions, balloon art, face paintings, inflatables, lawn games, educational displays from Pontiac Fire Department, fireworks show.
Streator
Run for Glory 5K; 8 a.m. July 1, Streator City Park.
Liberty Fest; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 1-2, Streator City Park; cookout, vendors, children’s activities, ice cream social.
Parade; 1 p.m. July 2, downtown Streator.
Streator Fest (formerly Streator’s 4th of July celebration) Aug. 3-6, Northpoint Plaza; carnival, live music, food vendors.
Towanda
Dinner at the Community Building; 4:30-6:30 p.m., July 3.
Dance Under the Stars; 6-9 p.m., July 3, Kick’s Bar & Grill.
Games, concessions, fireworks; 6:30 p.m.-dusk, July 3, by the fire department, with concessions at the school.
Flea market; 9 a.m. July 4, village parks.
Parade, food vendors; 10 a.m. July 4; vendors at parks and community building; parade lineup at grade school.
Angela and Thomas Wirsing, Doug Braun and Christie Vellella perform "Let Freedom Ring" last with Ronnie Jones during The Pantagraph’s "Celebrate America!" free concert July 2, 2022, at Miller Park in Bloomington. This hour-long Fourth of July tradition is produced by Holiday Spectacular as a gift to the community.