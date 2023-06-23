Looking for a way to celebrate Independence Day? Here's a list of what's happening this Fourth of July in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding areas:

Bloomington

Celebrate America Concert, 7 p.m. July 1-2 at the Miller Park Bandstand; free.

4th of July Pancake Pedal; 6:45 a.m. July 4, Rollingbrook Park, 1002 S. Hershey Road; ride to Downs Community Fire District Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser.

BCC 4th of July; 11 a.m. July 4, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave.; members only.

Classic Car Cruise Celebration; 1-5 p.m. July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.

Fireworks; 9:15 p.m. (dusk), July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave.

Normal

Born in the USA Promo Night; 4-10 p.m. July 1, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road; Bobcats v. Bluecaps, Merchants v. Ground Sloths; presented by Illinois Corn Farmers.

Concerts on the Quad: Twin City Brass Quintet; 7-8:30 p.m. July 3, Cook Hall, South University Street; local favorite performs music for the Fourth of July.

Park 2 Park; 5 Mile Run 7 a.m.-noon July 4, Fairview Park, North Main Street.

4th of July Early Bird Swim; 9-10:30 a.m. July 4, Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St.

4th of July Sky Concert; 5-10 p.m. July 4, Fairview Park, North Main Street.

Atlanta

4th of July Cruise-in on Route 66; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 2, Arch Street between Race and Vine Street.

4th of July Fireworks; 9 p.m., July 2, Atlanta Ball Diamond.

Chenoa

Vendor Fair & Food Trucks; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3, City Park.

House Decorating Contest; judging begins 1 p.m. July 3, entry forms available at City Hall.

Ice Cream Social; 5-8 p.m. July 3, downtown Chenoa.

Porkchop/Hot Dog Meal; 5-9 p.m. July 3, downtown Chenoa.

Street Dance; 5 p.m.-midnight July 3, downtown Chenoa.

Vendor Fair & Food Trucks; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 4, City Park.

Methodist Church Food Stand; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4, City Park.

Parade; 2 p.m. July 4, corner of Division and Mill.

Fireworks; dusk July 4, South Division Street by Prairie Central Primary West.

Clinton

4th of July on the Square; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4, Clinton Square; sponsored by the American Legion Post 103.

Fireworks; dusk, July 5, area of Route 51 and Kleeman Drive.

Downs

Celebration in the Park; all day July 4, Dooley Park; food trucks and more.

Volleyball Tournament; 9 a.m. July 4, Dooley Park.

Vendor Market, SnoBiz Snow Cones at the Park; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park.

Beer garden on the courts, DJ and jam session hosted by The Station; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 4, Dooley Park.

Parade; noon July 4, Dooley Park.

Next Thing Smokin performance; 4:30 p.m.-beginning of fireworks show July 4, Dooley Park.

Fireworks; dusk July 4, Dooley Park.

Dwight

Fireworks; 9-10 p.m. July 4, Garrett Park.

Eureka

4th of July Independence Day Celebration; 7 a.m.-dusk July 4, Eureka Lake Park; food, music, games, inflatables and fireworks.

Eureka Business Association Fourth of July Parade; 10 a.m. July 4, begins at Eureka Apostolic Christian Church, 700 W. Cruger.

Skazz Band at the 4th of July; 5-7 p.m. July 4, Eureka Lake.

Heyworth

4th of July Community Parade; 10 a.m. July 4, Main Street.

Hopedale

Major Reid Nannen Memorial 5K; 7:30-11:30 a.m. July 4, Hopedale Wellness Center, 222 Northwest Grove St.

Hopedale Lions Club 4th of July Family Friendly Celebration; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 4, Hopedale Park; food and fun.

K&R Country Live at Hopedale 4th of July Celebration; 7 p.m. July 4, Hopedale Park.

Gibson City

Red, White & Tunes; July 1, downtown Gibson City; food and vendors.

LeRoy

4th of July Parade; 10 a.m. July 4.

Jeep Rally; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4; door prizes, 50/50 drawing, children's games and activities, concessions.

Lincoln

4th of July Celebration at the Aquatic Center; noon-5:45 p.m. July 3-4, Lincoln Park District.

Independence Day Celebration; 6 p.m. July 3, 3:30 p.m. July 4, Lincoln Park District; food trucks, children’s parade, pool games, fireworks.

Pilates Sculpt on the 4th; 5:15 a.m. July 4, Lincoln Park District.

Red, White and R.I.P.P.E.D.; 8-9 a.m. July 4, Lincoln Park District.

4th of July Water Fitness; 9:15-10 a.m. July 4, Lincoln Park District.

McLean

Independence Day Celebration; 4 p.m., June 25, Mt. Hope Funks Grove Park District, 107 N. West St.; face painting, inflatables, water slides, sensory trailer, foam party and games; dinner served at 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks; dusk, June 25, Mt. Hope Funks Grove Park District.

Minonk

Ashley Victoria Band; 7-10 p.m. June 30.

Kiddie parade and community parade; 10 a.m. July 1.

Lunch sold at Minonk Chocolate Co.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 1.

Sidewalk chalk; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 1, Knight Fitness.

Fifth Street Market Vendor Fair; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 1.

Inflatables; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 1, noon-5 p.m. July 2.

Axe throwing; 1-2:30 p.m. July 1, 3-7 p.m. July 2, 5th Street and Chestnut Street.

Bags tourney; noon July 1, Minonk Lanes.

Lyn Skynyrd tribute band; 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 1.

Fireworks; dusk July 1.

Local Smoke-off BBQ Contest; 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 2, Chestnut Street parking lot.

3 on 3 basketball tourney; 8 a.m. July 2, Westside Park.

Cruise In; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 2.

Dunk tank; 2 p.m. July 2, 5th Street and Chestnut Street.

Wild Card Band; 7-11 p.m. July 2.

Brushville Band; 8-11 p.m. July 3.

Mount Pulaski

Lemonade for Mighty Mikah; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4.

Kids Patriotic Parade; July 4.

American Legion Chicken Fry; July 4.

Fireworks; Frazier Park.

Peoria

Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000; 7:30 a.m. July 4, downtown Peoria.

Tartan Inn's 4th Of July Party; 9 a.m. July 4, Tartan Inn.

West Peoria 4th of July Parade; 10 a.m. July 4, The Landing at Liberty Park; performers Joe Stamm Band with Nick Sizemore or Tom Petty, appearing at CEFCU Center Stage.

Boys & Girls Club Fourth of July Family Fun Fest; 5 p.m. July 4, Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery parking lot and Water Street from State Street to Walnut Street; music, children’s games and events, all-you-can-eat food court.

Chris Janson, Eddie Montgomery, Drew Baldridge Concert; 5 p.m. July 4; Dozer Park.

City of Peoria All-American Festival; 5-10 p.m. July 4, Peoria Sports Complex; dozen inflatable waterslides, local food and beverage vendors, live music and fireworks.

Fourth of July Backyard BBQ; 6-10 p.m. July 4, Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Fourth of July at Flanagan House; 6-10 p.m. July 4; John C. Flanagan House Museum.

Red, White and Boom fireworks; 9:30 p.m. July 4.

Pontiac

Independence Day Celebration; 4-9 p.m. July 1, The Oaks at River’s Edge; live music, concessions, balloon art, face paintings, inflatables, lawn games, educational displays from Pontiac Fire Department, fireworks show.

Streator

Run for Glory 5K; 8 a.m. July 1, Streator City Park.

Liberty Fest; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 1-2, Streator City Park; cookout, vendors, children’s activities, ice cream social.

Parade; 1 p.m. July 2, downtown Streator.

Streator Fest (formerly Streator’s 4th of July celebration) Aug. 3-6, Northpoint Plaza; carnival, live music, food vendors.

Towanda

Dinner at the Community Building; 4:30-6:30 p.m., July 3.

Dance Under the Stars; 6-9 p.m., July 3, Kick’s Bar & Grill.

Games, concessions, fireworks; 6:30 p.m.-dusk, July 3, by the fire department, with concessions at the school.

Flea market; 9 a.m. July 4, village parks.

Parade, food vendors; 10 a.m. July 4; vendors at parks and community building; parade lineup at grade school.

If you would like to share information about any additional events that should be added to the list, contact Olivia Jacobs at olivia.jacobs@lee.net or Charlotte Calmes at charlotte.calmes@lee.net.