Where the wild things are: Behind the scenes at Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Miller Park Zoo.

Holiday decorations and lights already line the walkways in preparation for the zoo's ninth annual Wild Lights event, which takes place in December. Animals like the guanacos, otter and red pandas continue to frolic in the brisk temperatures. Others, from bald eagle to python, take shelter from the winter elements inside the zoo's Katthoefer Animal Building.

"We do still have a lot of animals that will go outside and have the opportunity," said Jay Pratte, director of Miller Park Zoo. "Some animals thrive in that. Our snow leopards love to be outside in this weather."

Pantagraph journalists received a tour of Miller Park Zoo to see what goes on behind the scenes as part of the ongoing "Off Limits" series, which takes a look into places that are typically restricted or closed off from the public.

The zoo allows visitors year-round, and popular events like Wild Lights and Breakfast with Santa bring in a December crowd. Tropical animals and birds tend to stay inside, but exhibits like the Rainforest Building and Zoo Lab are still open.

The Katthoefer Animal Building, however, has been closed to the public for much of the year due to the risk of COVID-19 spreading to primate and big cats. The zoo's hospital area and an upcoming South American exhibit, still under construction, are also areas not typically accessed by visitors.

But before we look inside, let's take a quick look back.

Zoological history

The early part of the zoo's origin story remains murky. A master plan created in 1887, shortly after the city purchased Miller Park, does not mention a zoo, or any animal cages or pens.

That changed in the ensuing decades. The zoo evolved from keeping a few woodland animals to a facility that included monkeys, an eagle, wolf, tiger, bear and a buffalo by the late 1890s, according to records.

An early attraction was "Big Jim," said to be a lion cub who had been left behind by a circus group and captured by a farmer, who sold him to the city.

It was not until after Big Jim's death on March 26, 1912, that the zoo began to gain local support for a much-needed "Animal House" — now known as the Katthoefer Animal Building — to accommodate the various creatures and critters.

Mock-ups for the proposed Animal House were made by local architect Arthur L. Pillsbury, who was responsible for designing some 700 projects including Bent Elementary School, Illinois Wesleyan University's Memorial Gymnasium — which has since been renamed to the Hansen Center — and many larger homes on the north side of Washington Street, just east of Towanda Avenue.

The Prairie School Style design of the facility was influenced by Dwight H. Perkins' South Pond Refectory, now known as Café Brauer, at Lincoln Park Zoo, in Chicago. Pillsbury's use of decorative stone and a naturalistic design was to intentionally mirror and complement the Miller Park Pavilion.

The Animal House opened on Feb. 28, 1914, after a few last minute delays and struggled for many years due to a lack of public dollars for basic upkeep. In 1959, State Farm donated a used boiler from its McClun Street warehouse for use in the building.

The first significant addition, the Woodland Wing, was completed in 1961. In 1977, the Animal House was then renamed the Katthoefer Animal Building after brothers William Katthoefer, who served as the longtime zookeeper, and John G. Grover, who was the park superintendent for more than a decade.

Sectioned off

Nestled just past the alligator enclosure is the zoo's hospital, where most of the animals' veterinary care takes place. That includes testing, physical exams and surgeries for more than 175 species.

It isn't all glamorous work. During last week's visit, a keeper was in the hospital conducting tests on the animals' fecal matter.

"We collected (samples) for her from the animals and she's looking for parasites and things like that so we can make sure that they're healthy and we can treat them if needed," said zookeeper Rose Johnson.

Veterinarians from the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Urbana visit weekly to provide care and conduct any other necessary tests needed.

Keepers also pay close attention to each animal's daily moods and actions for any signs of possible injuries or sicknesses so that they can relay that information to the veterinarians as soon as possible, Johnson said

"It doesn't even have to be an obvious injury or anything like that, but these keepers are going to know if something is wrong because they're working with the animals every day," said curator Pearl Yusuf.

The Katthoefer building has been closed to the public for over a year following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among primates and big cats, especially the zoo's snow leopards.

"In December, we did open it up for two weeks; that was when one of our snow leopards got reinfected with a second strain of COVID," Johnson said. "We have since kept it locked down as a precaution for all of our animals to ensure that they're completely safe."

Sadly, snow leopard Rilu died as a result of COVID-19 in January, after having been with the zoo since 2011. The 11-year-old fathered seven cubs, playing a major role in a survival plan for the species.

Guests are not allowed inside the facility, but staff members routinely work with the animals inside while wearing N95 masks and other required personal protection equipment.

"We're watching everything to the point were taking respiratory rates three to four times a day, taking videos of them constantly, taking their fecals to get tested and see if they're still shedding COVID," Johnson said.

Some animals reside inside the Katthoefer Animal Building to stay away from the winter elements. These guests include Beauty the amputee bald eagle, Thing One the prehensile-tailed skink and Noni the reticulated python, the largest python on record with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

And there are efforts underway to address the health concerns that have kept visitors out of the Katthoefer building. The zoo is part of a program with pharmaceutical company Zoetis to receive vaccines for the mammals in their care, Pratte said.

"We're really hoping that with some plexiglass, some barriers to protect the animals and those vaccines, we'll be able to reopen an area that's been really popular and has been off limits as a result of the environmental circumstances for some time now," Pratte said.

Progress is also underway on the South American exhibit, said Pratte, who stepped into the position of director in late September.

It will house a giant anteater, Chilean pudus and bush dogs, and will provide a new home for the Galapagos tortoises, he said. It remains on track for completion in April.

"For example, when you walk through, our tortoises are not out in this weather but there's a big glass viewing window where you can look and see inside their indoor holding space," Pratt said. "The new tortoise habit and our South American exhibit will have that similar approach as well."

The new exhibit has already been partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the city, but the Miller Park Zoological Society will raise the additional funds needed to meet the $1.2 million cost of the project.

A dream job

The employees who work "behind the scenes" at the zoo each day acknowledge that the work can be multifaceted — and messy. For many, however, it's a dream job.

The zoo's leadership credit much of the success of the zoo, which is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and participates in animal exchange programs with institutions in the U.S. and abroad, to the dedication and skill of the staff.

"Keepers are really the frontline and the voice for the animals because they're working with the animals every day. When something is just slightly off, they'll contact me and we'll look at it together," said Yusuf, the curator. "They're really the key for making sure animals get the care they need."

Covering a wide variety of tasks, Yusuf spends at least an hour a day responding to messages from other zoos or associations about different program animals and accreditation opportunities. She also trains zookeepers who are new or need help in certain areas and programs encounters for the public and donors, Yusuf said.

Her own interest in animals and husbandry started with volunteering at the Lincoln Park Zoo before and after her classes at DePaul University. "I've been doing work like this since 1982, so it's hard to get rid of me," she said. "Every time I step out, it drags me back in to another zoo position."

Johnson's passion started even earlier, right here in Bloomington: She took part in the junior zookeeper program when she was a child.

"A lot of people want to go work at Disney or Brookfield, and I wanted to work here. This is where I'm from and this was the zoo that I've always felt a connection to," Johnson said. "As soon as they had this position open here, I jumped on it because this was my dream zoo to work at."

Johnson said she spends hours each day making the next day's meals for the animals. She also focuses on enrichment activities that allow the animals to have a choice in their toys and encourage continued interaction with the environment. If she is not doing any of that, then she is most likely fixing or cleaning something.

"We spend a lot of time feeding, changing out water and making sure their enclosures are still in good shape," said zookeeper Erik Heinonen. "If you've got dogs or cats, you've got to clean up after them too, but instead we've got a bunch of animals."

Heinonen said his interest in animals was always evident to his parents; in high school, he decided to enroll in a program that would dedicate a couple of hours a week to working at his local zoo.

By the time he had to choose a college and profession, Heinonen said, he knew wanted a career in zoology.

"I could have 100 dogs at home and that wouldn't excite me as much as coming here and having all these different types of animals," Heinonen said. "For us to do our best to take care of these animals and show the public the wide variety of these animals and how important they are to the environment gives people a better sense of how important it is to save the world."