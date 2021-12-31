What's your New Year's resolution for McLean County? Here's what area leaders had to say

BLOOMINGTON — As the world prepares to close out 2021 and usher in 2022, many of us are making resolutions for self-improvement in the new year. In McLean County, our community leaders are also reflecting on their goals for the future.
We checked in with area leaders in education, government, business and public safety to find out their hopes and goals for McLean County in the new year.
***
"For myself, I would say a personal resolution, as much as I possibly can, is turning off my electronic devices from Saturday evening to Monday morning.
I am looking forward to COVID ending. In a sense, it seems likely that it will never go away, but it would seem at some point the virus is going to mutate to the point where it becomes like a cold or flu virus. People are exhausted from it, and getting back to whatever a post-COVID world looks like, I think people are more than ready for that.
I think our local economy has gotten so strong. We had some issues a few years ago, but things have really started to solidify, raising some new problems of their own, housing, workforce. But, it's made this community an even better place to live."
— Mayor Chris Koos, Normal
“We end 2021 on a high note with so many opportunities for 2022. I’m so proud of city staff as they continue to deliver high quality services to Bloomington residents in these challenging times and still position us for future growth.
"I’m also very proud of our City Council for the leadership they provide their constituents and the community as a whole. We are so fortunate, as a region (city, town and county), to be in the position that we are in, and when we work closely together the wins are even bigger. I expect we will see even more of that in 2022.”
— Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe
"Obviously we want to recruit. There are several vacancies were looking to fill. A lot of our focus in the upcoming year is on recruitment of new officers.
We’re starting a new testing process that will kick off first of the year. We’ve never had a lateral hiring program for experienced officers form other agencies that are looking to move. It’s another tool to help fill vacancies.
Another part is retention of existing staff. We have a lot of great people here and I know it’s been a rough couple of years. There have been a lot of different changes, from the pandemic to police reform.
Certainly, just doing what we can to support current staff that we have, sworn and non-sworn. Also, looking to expand our training opportunities. There’s a lot of state mandates, but we want to expand our internal training. We have a lot of qualified instructors, and people with a lot of experience and knowledge in our department. We hope to better leverage that in the upcoming year.
We’re looking to hire an intervention specialist to help work with and bridge between social service agencies involving mental health and our department. We’ve certainly seen an increase in that over the years. That will help us plug in a little better with existing resources."
— Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner
"Ensure a healthy and safe workforce of public servants at the Bloomington Police Department. We will work to expand officer resiliency and safety training and provide tools our employees can use to enhance their safety, preparedness and well-being. Additional supervisory training is also on the forefront.
Enhance the Bloomington Police Department's ability to attract diverse and qualified talent to serve as police officers, telecommunicators and support staff. This agency is only as good as those who serve in various capacities. We will strive to ensure equity, fairness and inclusion throughout the agency to be an attractive place to work.
Increase community engagement to continuously build trust and partnerships, which will have a direct impact on increasing community safety and holding those who engage in violent conduct accountable. Providing an empathetic and professional policing service will be a focal point.
Reduce crime and the fear of crime throughout the city, but especially in areas with a high density of crime. We will provide better technology and tools to assist our staff and communities in this effort.
Reduce traffic crashes with additional education, better collaboration for engineering enhancements, and focused enforcement."
— Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington
“To meet our staffing levels and continue our effort in hiring qualified people. And also to meet the requirements in the new Safe-T Act. Some of the things go into effect next year. We’re going to be putting our body camera system into use one year ahead of time, so we’ll be concentrating on that. Also, just to continue our high-level professional service and community outreach.”
— McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage
"One new year's resolution I always try to have is be a better communicator from one year to the next.
With COVID, it’s been very challenging. During COVID, we had to cancel staff meetings, and tried to limit gatherings. I feel bad that I don’t get out to fire stations and sub stations as often as I used to. It’s just kind of changed the way we all do business. We’re looking at different ways to be a better communicator and have small groups and use emails.
It’s just not with the (Normal) Fire Department, it’s all of our other agencies we work so closely with. Everybody from ISU to Red Cross to Bloomington Fire, and other departments, because they had a lot people working from home, and it was hard to get a meeting together.
We’re all getting much better at it than we ever were in the beginning. It was challenging at best just to get the technology to work. It’s sure been nice to have some in-person meetings over the summer.
Now with the new variant, what that’s going to mean, I think people are taking time to wait after the holidays. I think we’re going to probably, shortly after the first of the year, have to reevaluate all of that and see where we’re at."
— Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer
"1. To continue to support and provide leadership to our health department and Emergency Management Agency as they provide services and help to those suffering through the pandemic.
2. Work to follow through with the Fairview Building project and assist the McLean County Nursing Home as it continues to provide services for our county's aging citizens.
3. Help lead the Behavioral Health Coordinating Council to implement the revised Mental Health Action plan and see it through to its fruition.
4. Work to improve and expand our Animal Control Shelter facility and its programs.
5. Help the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Mclean County Re-entry Council to coordinate efforts to address prisoner re-entry and reduce recidivism.
6. Provide leadership to improve the efficiency of operations, fiscal solvency and encourage civility, cooperation and 'goodwill' among all county board members during the 2022 year committee sessions.
7. Find more time for family as a grandfather, father, husband and be a friend and supporter to all who are in need."
— McLean County Board Chair John McIntyre
"The indirect consequences of COVID have left real economic challenges. The great resignation has brought frustration to employers looking for workers, supply chain delays have paused projects and crippled retailers, and a new desperate need for diversified housing is limiting our ability to roll out the welcome mat to new residents and visitors alike.
That aside, for 2022, we’ve been gifted with an opportunity of resolve and growth! With our sincere thanks to Rivian for their significant investment, there’s a current highlight of B-N on the world’s stage. Ferrero and Brandt have brought tremendous new development and foreign investment. There’s a renewed and thriving spirit in economic development, and more small businesses continue to open. For our communities, there is a bright light ahead and the time is now to move collectively and collaboratively toward it!
Our resolution is to aid in that collaboration and to represent and advocate for large and small businesses, both new and established, working together in partnership to advance the McLean County economy. We are prepared with a robust program of work for our members and stand ready to address and serve the broader community needs and opportunities presented to us. To do this effectively, we invite and encourage businesses of every size to stand with us and be a part of building B-N business in 2022!"
— Charlie Moore, president & CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce
"As CEO of our Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, I would like to capitalize on our community’s momentum in 2022 and continue the growth of both our organization and the local economy. To do this, we will hire a community marketing manager to help tell B-N’s story to retain and attract talent, developers and businesses. We will also select an expert to conduct a housing study to address our rapid influx of new workers. Additionally, we will apply for the coveted Accredited Economic Development Organization designation from the International Economic Development Council.
Our One Voice trip to Washington, D.C., is an annual goal for the EDC. We are planning for another successful in-person trip this March. Another organizational goal for the EDC is to lead our community through a branding initiative. Bloomington-Normal means something different to every citizen, and we need to duplicate our annual efforts in D.C. and speak with One Voice. Additionally, we need a resilient workforce for our economic development flywheel to keep its momentum. A Workforce Development Strategic Plan will keep our talent pipeline as full as our project pipeline."
— Patrick Hoban, president & CEO of the Bloomington Normal Economic Development Council
"My resolutions for the coming year are mostly about maintaining optimism, energy and gratitude as the pandemic wears on.
I’ve become more disciplined about running a few miles every morning on the trail, and that’s been wonderful for my sanity in these difficult times.
My husband and I make dinner every night and dine by candlelight with music. We try different dishes and cuisines, and our objective is to be “the best restaurant in town.” It’s been healthy and fun.
In this coming year, I especially want to be mindful of and grateful for all of those around me who are working so very hard to ensure that we remain safe and are able to continue our mission of education. I am really proud of how our community has come together — and I mean not only the Wesleyan community, but friends and partners in B-N as well.
I’m optimistic about the coming year and how the human spirit will overcome our challenges."
— Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent
“This year I’m hoping to gain a few seconds on my time so I can outrun a few more students at our Harvest 5K in October, and I’m looking to carve out some more time to travel to see friends and family. And, of course, with every new year it’s a personal goal to find every opportunity to support our Heartland Community College students to get educational opportunities to help them thrive and our community grow.”
— Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille
“Since becoming president of Illinois State University in July 2021, getting to know the people in the university and local communities has been a big priority for me. As I look ahead, my new year's resolution is to explore even more local businesses, restaurants and points of interest around Bloomington-Normal. I look forward to deepening my connections with the people and culture of this community in 2022.”
— Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy
"Unit 5 remains committed to providing the best education possible, recruiting high-quality staff, demonstrating fiscal responsibility, while providing an environment that respects diversity among all members of our learning community. During 2022, Unit 5 will review and update our strategic plan, which was last updated in October 2016. Strategic planning allows the district to evaluate where we are as a district, identify goals for the future, and to develop a plan on how to achieve the goals. Strategic planning involves participation from various stakeholders throughout the school district and community. The process allows for stakeholders to better understand the district’s mission, vision and values while helping to develop goals for the future. The strategic plan will provide a guide to the work that we do as a district. We commit to providing updates to the community, throughout the year, on the progress of the strategic plan and other issues pertinent to Unit 5."
— Dr. Kristen Weikle, superintendent of McLean County Unit 5 schools
"Like many others in our community, I am glad to put 2021 in the rearview mirror. The pandemic, two surgeries, a thyroid cancer diagnosis (caught early with an excellent prognosis) and my own quarantine with a breakthrough case of COVID made this past year a very difficult one for me personally. However, I am excited to turn the page on 2021 as I look forward to a much better 2022. The upcoming year brings a new sense of optimism and possibilities for the future. For my own part, my resolution is to practice a greater sense of kindness to others. Kindness has been in short supply over the past year, and I can certainly do my part to help brighten the day of others. I have a lot to be thankful for, as I have wonderful friends and family who bring happiness to my life each and every day. The least I can do is to be kind to others."
— Dr. Barry Reilly, superintendent of Bloomington District 87 schools
The Pantagraph's Top 10 stories of 2021
TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 10: Normal train derailment closes rail crossings, costs town nearly $20k in overtime
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 10. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
NORMAL — Seventeen Union Pacific freight cars jumped the tracks on Feb. 13, leaving a wide debris field near uptown Normal.
No injuries were reported, but about 1,500 customers lost power because of the train derailment that scattered semitrailers, containers and snapped utility poles, closed intersections and railway crossings and diverted Amtrak trains, with at least two cars coming within yards of a Hester Street apartment building.
The Federal Railroad Administration launched an investigation into the crash, but early reports indicate a worn wheel was behind the derailment.
A preliminary report submitted by Union Pacific to the federal rail agency identifies a wheel tread issue as the primary cause. Wheels with tread problems may not sit properly on the tracks.
Federal data shows Union Pacific has reported 12 crashes due to worn wheel tread since 1976. The most recent prior to the February derailment was in 2019.
The 7,698-ton train was traveling 24 mph southbound through Normal, hauling more than 100 cars, when it “went into emergency.” An engineer “bailed off independent brake” and brought the train to a stop, according to the report submitted by the rail company.
The Illinois Commerce Commission, which oversees rail crossings, conducted an independent investigation and also pointed to the wheel issue.
A Union Pacific spokeswoman also said the derailment was because of "extreme winter weather" and snow and ice on the track that contributed to the crash.
The frigid temperatures did not help matters when crews had to spend hours clearing the snow-covered debris that stretched from about West Vernon Avenue to South Fell Street just south of the ISU campus.
Above the West Vernon Avenue underpass, one overturned trailer was left wedged between the guardrail and a fence, with a portion hanging over the concrete wall. A snapped-off portion of railing landed in the road’s median 14 feet below.
Normal has sought to be reimbursed nearly $20,000 from Union Pacific for the cleanup effort that cost the town $18,923 in overtime expenses, town officials said.
Photos: Train derailment south of Uptown Normal closes Amtrak main line
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
Normal train derailment
TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 9: Severe summer flooding strikes Central Illinois
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 9. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON — Heavy rains and high waters wrecked havoc this summer for scores of homeowners, businesses and organizations in Central Illinois.
The first torrents of precipitation arrived in June 25-26, leaving basements, roads and vehicles inundated by floodwaters in Bloomington, Downs and the greater McLean County area. Around 10.6 inches of rain fell about two miles east-southeast of Bloomington, according to spotters reporting to the National Weather Service.
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford decreed the flooding as a “100-year event.”
Neighboring counties to the south of McLean sighted funnel clouds but no tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in the June weather event.
In Bloomington, Home Sweet Home Ministries got 38 inches of water in its basement, while the West Bloomington Revitalization Project had to replace its floors.
Even the Bloomington Public Works Department failed to escape from water encroaching on its property.
Over 40 calls in Bloomington requested emergency responses for stranded vehicles, and Bloomington fire personnel carried out rescues on at least 17 vehicles. One Heyworth resident needed rescuing after floodwaters closed in around their home.
McLean County was tapped once more by intense showers on July 16, when water covered roads near McLean and Heyworth. Responders rescued a driver who became trapped by flooding at Kickapoo Creek.
In total, $808,400 in Small Business Administration loans were provided to McLean County residents affected by flooding, U.S Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, announced during an August press conference.
Then, in late September, the Bloomington City Council approved a plan by a 4-3 vote ordering city staff to identify existing state and nonprofit assistance programs that would fund direct aid payments to residents.
Within the next week, a legal demand by 10 residents for a $310,000 settlement for damage compensation from the city was shut down. An outside defense lawyer for the city cited the Tort Immunity Act for why it’s exempt from liability, saying water that backed up into people’s home was an “act of God.”
In total, over 500 claims for compensation through the city’s insurer, PMA, were denied.
Earlier in 2021, The Pantagraph reported a 2014 storm water and sanitary sewer master plan had found that some infrastructure installed in the city’s expansion had deteriorated to the point where it wasn’t providing an adequate level of service.
Over in Ford County, Aug. 12 flooding charged water into people’s backyards, basements and apartment buildings. Entire streets were underwater after heavy rains that meteorologists said were typical for a land-falling tropical system.
Although originally estimated as a weather event spawning around 7 inches of rain, later findings increased that to just under 10 inches of rain. The NWS confirmed it as a 1,000-year flood event.
In the fall, The Pantagraph checked in with some residents and agencies who were continuing to close out their recovery process. The Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation plans extensive renovations for 37 homes, including foundation, drywall and flooring work, plus mold remediation for 20 homes.
Although countless heirlooms and valuables were lot in the flooding events, residents learned the value of what a community can do as a whole when responding to a crisis.
Pantagraph coverage of June flooding
A recap of coverage about flooding across Central Illinois from The Pantagraph.
Both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean County opened Saturday afternoon after at least 16 hours of road crews working to mitigate flooding and collapse caused by heightened water levels of nearby Timber Creek.
The watch stretches through most of Central Illinois, covering Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties. It also is in place for East and West Central Illinois, including Cass, Champaign, Douglas, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Scott and Vermilion counties.
As of 9 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency said roads near the Mackinaw River or that abut nearby creeks are to be avoided because of standing or moving water caused by severe storms overnight.
Portions of Interstate 55 near McLean have reopened after extensive flooding Friday night and Saturday morning.
A flood warning is in effect for McLean County until 2:15 p.m. Saturday and a flash flood watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Even the National Weather Service is not immune to storm damage.
Pantagraph journalists spread across the region Saturday to capture video of floodwaters from overnight storms.
Readers submitted the following images of flooding Friday and Saturday. Submit yours here.
TOP STORIES OF '21: — NO. 8: Bloomington-Normal sees its share of rising U.S. gun violence
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 7. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON — Homicide cases in the Twin Cities spiked this year, following a trend of rising gun violence seen elsewhere in Illinois and the United States.
Since Jan. 1, police have investigated eight homicide deaths in Bloomington-Normal, according to The Pantagraph archives.
Half of those were logged late this summer. Three shocked the Town of Normal in a single mass-shooting event Aug. 30 at Landings Estates.
It was a chaotic scene described as a “war zone” by one witness calling dispatchers. Investigative documents said officers went into the mobile home park as gunfire erupted from an active shooter, and eventually found five injured. Two lives assaulted by gunfire were lost.
Left deceased by the attack were Julie Davis, 59, and Sharon Reiner, 64. Her husband, Ronald Reiner, was named as their attacker. He was fatally shot by responding officers after refusing their demands to disarm, according to an investigation by Illinois State Police.
Within two weeks, the McLean County state’s attorney said in his ruling that the Normal Police Department officers were justified in shooting Ronald Reiner. State’s Attorney Don Knapp said responding police acted heroically and saved several lives.
Further information on what caused Reiner to fire a gun at his wife and neighbors has not been released.
The Pantagraph heard from a church leader down the street from the scene, who described that day’s events as “heartbreaking.”
More recently, Normal’s fourth homicide case of the year arrived after the death of Peoria’s Roy Ward Jr., 20. He succumbed to gunshot wounds three days after a Sept. 19 shooting in the first block of Traders Circle.
NPD designated the case as murder in a Nov. 24 Facebook post. The department said it’s continuing to comb through all leads in the investigation.
The last homicide case in Bloomington was early last month, following the shooting of 30-year-old Geoffrey Rowry. Authorities pronounced the Bloomington man dead around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 4, after police found him lying in the courtyard of an apartment building in the 800 block of East Washington Street.
Detectives with the Bloomington Police Department are still investigating the homicide.
Also in November was the sentencing of a Normal man who stabbed 59-year-old Dale Baughman to death April 8 in Bloomington.
Larry E. Knell, 45, pleaded guilty in early August to one count of first-degree murder. Siding with the assistant state’s attorney’s recommendations, Judge William Yoder sentenced the man to 50 years in prison.
Baughman was found stabbed in the 600 block of West Seminary Avenue; his autopsy report documented at least 72 lacerations to his head, neck, chest, arms, back and upper abdomen.
Charging documents said Baughman was robbed of $500 in gambling machine winnings from a Bloomington bar after Knell’s friend drove the victim and Knell to Seminary and Oak streets. Baughman's body was located just after 1:30 a.m. April 9. Police arrested Knell later that day.
Another homicide involving a Bloomington bar marked the first case of 2020 in late January. Two women were shot, one fatally, outside of Daddios, 527 N. Main St.
The time of death for Bloomington’s Mariah Petracca, 22, was recorded at 1:35 a.m. Jan 30. The other victim needed surgery at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Forty-two-year-old Michael Bakana, of Normal, is charged with three counts of murder. BPD reports said when they got to the scene, civilians were detaining him.
Security camera footage showed Bakana arguing with the victims on the sidewalk before one of them shoved him away, prosecutors said. Bakana then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired eight times, The Pantagraph reported, and he later admitted to the shooting.
Bakana is expected back in court next month. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Also charged with murder in Bloomington this year is Kentrell D. Brown. Prosecutors accused him of shooting 26-year-old Natwan Nash on March 7 in the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington.
Brown was served his arrest warrant while jailed on an unrelated offense in Rochester, Minnesota, where he resides.
BPD said Nash was found dead on a Sunday evening with gunshot wounds in an apartment. Dispatchers received no shots fired reports at the time.
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. What do you think are the top stories of the year?
TOP STORIES OF ’21 — NO. 7: Redistricting takes center stage after census results
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 10. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON — A once-a-decade process became a first-ever for McLean County in 2021.
Meanwhile, Illinois’ new congressional and state legislative district maps drew criticism from Republicans and others as heavily gerrymandered, or drawn to benefit the political party in power.
The new congressional map contains one fewer district due to population loss in the state.
Some argued that Gov. J.B. Pritzker did not keep his campaign promise that he would only sign a map created by an independent or bipartisan party. Some also argued that the new maps do not accurately reflect the diversity of the state.
The decennial census means local and state governments must redraw district maps ahead of the next elections.
After rumors and accusations of backroom deals to create new county board maps that would benefit one political party over another, McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre opted to go a new route in 2021.
In May, McIntyre created the Red, White and Blue Ribbon Committee – the county’s first-ever bipartisan, independent committee created for the purpose of drawing new district maps.
But that came shortly after the board voted at a special meeting in May to retain its current structure of 10 districts with two members in each.
Contentious debates between rural citizens wanting the county board to consolidate the board to five districts with four members in each, and urban residents wanting the county board to expand the board to 20 districts with one member in each, fizzled, and several board members changed their votes to maintain the same structure.
Several Republican board members changed their minds from earlier committee meetings on the matter, leading to a 17-3 vote to keep the district structure the same. Board member Susan Schafer, R-District 9, was one of several members who changed their vote.
“What I am hoping for moving forward in this is when we look at the map phase, that we actually look at maps that stop the pitting of each other against each other,” Schafer said in May. “Stop the rural versus urban, the ‘I have more land than you do; I pay more taxes than you do.’”
Once that was settled, McIntyre announced the creation of the Red, White and Blue committee.
The committee was broken into three sub-groups – Red, White and Blue – which each were headed by retired circuit judges. Each group developed their own map based on new census data and presented them to the full county board.
The McLean County Board voted 11-9 in November to accept the Red group’s map proposal.
The three proposed maps had appeared strikingly similar to each other and to the previous map in place since 2011.
TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 6: Bloomington gains new leadership
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 6. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON — New leaders were introduced in Bloomington this year, including the mayor, police chief and four council members, whether by election, hiring or appointment.
In a three-way bid for mayor of Bloomington, Mboka Mwilambwe earned the most votes — 4,455 votes, or 38.71% of the total 11,508 votes cast for mayor — in his win over Mike Straza and Jackie Gunderson to become the city’s first mayor of color.
Also in the April election, two incumbents and three newcomers secured spots on the Bloomington City Council.
Newcomers Sheila Montney, Nick Becker and Tom Crumpler won in Wards 3, 5 and 9, respectively.
Incumbent Ald. Mollie Ward won over Kelby Cumpston in Ward 7 and Ald. Jamie Mathy ran unopposed in Ward 1, securing his second full term on the council.
Jenn Carrillo wasn’t on the ballot in this election cycle, but a change of address made the Ward 6 alderperson resign from the council in August, leaving a vacancy.
At least 10 Bloomington residents were interviewed to fill the vacancy and ultimately local business owner De Urban was appointed to the Ward 6 seat.
Mwilambwe cast a tie-breaking vote to make that appointment, as four council members voted against Urban’s appointment after hearing concerns raised by Ward 6 residents.
Outside of city hall, Bloomington also saw a new police department leader join the city.
Former Illinois State Police Col. Jamal Simington was selected as Bloomington’s top cop in August and began the job Oct. 1.
Simington, who was already a Bloomington resident, was up against another finalist: Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow, who has been at the capital city’s helm since 2013 and served the department since 1994.
In announcing his decision for the position, Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said getting Simington as chief of police was a “big win” for the department and the community.
Despite facing its own elections, Normal town leadership remained largely unchanged. Incumbent Mayor Chris Koos defeated Marc Tiritilli in the pair’s second face-off for mayor.
Three incumbents were also voted on to keep their seats on the town council: Kevin McCarthy, Chemberly Cummings and Scott Preston.
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. What do you think are the top stories of the year?
TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 5: Illinois State welcomes Kinzy as president
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 5. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
NORMAL — Illinois State University has had just 20 presidents across 164 years. The last two years have seen constant uncertainty as higher education has reacted to the pandemic and other challenges, but Terri Goss Kinzy became the first woman to lead ISU when she started in July.
In November 2020, Larry Dietz, now president emeritus, told the community he would retire, starting a six-month process to choose his replacement. A special board meeting held May 14 selected Kinzy as the next president. She started July 1, the day after Dietz retired.
Her four-year contract includes a base salary of $375,000.
Kinzy came to ISU from Western Michigan University, where she was vice president for research and innovation, starting in 2018. Before that, she was a professor and administrator at Rutgers University. She holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Case Western Reserves University.
Kinzy started her new role as higher education was approaching a third school year affected by the pandemic. This school year, at least, vaccines had become readily available and the school required students and employees to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly. It also was ahead of the governor in requiring masks indoors this fall. Kinzy has made use of her background in biology in continued advocacy for COVID-19 vaccines as the best way out of the pandemic.
The pandemic was a dominant theme of Kinzy's first State of the University address, but she also spoke about ISU's resilience and her own dedication to learning and moving the school forward.
Even while dealing with COVID, campus has been hit by other controversies and tragedies. Those include the death of Jelani Day, whose drowning is still the subject of police investigation as his family fights for answers. Day was a graduate student in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department.
Danielle Fairchild, another graduate student, died Nov. 30 after being hit by a car at a busy intersection near campus.
Kinzy’s first semester also saw notable successes for the school, such as the ratification of the first contract with the Graduate Workers Union after two years of intermittent negotiations and several pickets and other demonstrations by union members.
Looking forward, Kinzy is a member of the Illinois Board of Higher Education’s Commission on Equitable Public University Funding. The commission is tasked with creating a report on alternative funding methods that better address equity, stability and sufficiency.
The university navigated the fall semester without having to implement remote learning. However, with the national rise in cases tied to the omicron variant, ISU announced Dec. 21 that it would start the spring semester with remote learning.
Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect name of the Larry Dietz in the subheadline. This version has been corrected.
Our coverage of Terri Goss Kinzy being named new ISU president
The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University has chosen Terri Goss Kinzy to be the school’s 20th president, effective July 1, it was announced Friday.
“Dr. Kinzy’s experience, enthusiasm, and philosophy of putting ‘students first’ is authentic and inspiring," said Steve Smith President, ISU Alumni Association.
"There's a vibrancy" on campus, Kinzy said. "They want to be great and I want to help them."
“At ISU, we can now say that the glass ceiling has been shattered,” said Academic Senate chair Martha Horst.
The new president of ISU will arrive at an institution that has weathered the storms of shifting demographics, the vagaries of state funding and the COVID-19 pandemic better than many other universities in the state. But the new job will not be without challenges.
For former Illinois State coach Jill Hutchison and coach/administrator Linda Herman, the hiring of Terri Goss Kinzy as ISU's first female president is another positive step for the school.
Terri Goss Kinzy is introduced as the 20th president of Illinois State University.
Terri Goss Kinzy was named May 14, 2021, as the 20th president of Illinois State University, making history as ISU's first woman to fill the role.
TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 4: Rivian makes history with production launch, IPO filing
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 4. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
NORMAL — It was another exciting and historic year for Rivian Automotive.
Despite a global supply chain disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing production delays, the electric vehicle manufacturer shattered local economic development expectations.
Rivian, which started in 2009, bought the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal in 2017. The company has poured millions into building out its massive facility and has tripled its workforce in the last year, surpassing local expectations.
Early on in the year the Irvine, California-based company purchased 380 acres of farmland west of its Normal manufacturing plant for $6.84 million for future development. Rivian also added another 800,000 square feet to its Normal facility.
For months, Rivian pushed off production of its inaugural R1T pickup, which has a starting price of $67,500. The company cited global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of semiconductor chips amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company delayed launching the R1T twice.
Preorder holders were brought in to spend a day at Rivian's manufacturing plant and get behind the wheel of the R1T for the first time.
Months after the delays, Rivian made history as it rolled out the auto industry's first fully battery-powered electric pickup.
A quarterly filing made in December indicated Rivian had delivered 11 trucks since its launch, with 71,000 orders made.
In early August, Rivian announced it had filed for an initial public offering, seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation.
By November, two months after rolling out the R1T, Rivian went public on the Nasdaq with a $90 billion valuation, surpassing General Motors as the nation's second-most valuable automaker. It is one of the largest IPOs in years.
But the company didn't stop there.
On Dec. 16, Rivian announced plans to spend $5 billion to build a battery and manufacturing center in Georgia. It will be the company's second location after its assembly plant in Normal. The Georgia governor's office said it will be the largest economic development project in state history.
The facility will be Rivian's largest manufacturing plant, producing up to 400,000 vehicles a year starting in 2024.
Rivian also said it is planning a 623,000-square-foot expansion at its facility in Normal, bringing the total footprint to 4 million square feet. The facility is expected to build 200,000 vehicles a year and employ an additional 800 to 1,000 people by 2022.
On Dec. 20 Rivian hit yet another milestone in its journey, delivering its first all-electric R1S sport-utility vehicle.
TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 3: Inflation, supply chain issues hit Central Illinois
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 3. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON – Despite the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines across the country this year, leading to many businesses and events reopening to full capacity, the pandemic has still controlled several facets of the economy.
Outbreaks of the coronavirus in domestic and international manufacturing plants created pauses and bottlenecks in the production of numerous items.
Necessary products, everyday items and luxurious goods have been backed up in the global supply chain, creating a shortage of materials while demand grew.
The continued risks of COVID and the emergence of the delta and omicron variants have kept workers wary about returning to jobs for the same pay rates and benefits.
The new variants also caused the first and second quarter economic growths to halt over late summer and fall.
Steve Kant, co-owner of OK Appliance in Bloomington, said in August that the store was “nowhere close” to back to normal.
The store has experienced shortages in refrigerators and other necessary components to larger products.
Manufacturers that the company works with “shut the plants down for two months, didn’t build anything, so they blew through a lot of whatever they had hidden away in inventory,” Kant told The Pantagraph at the time.
As supply decreased and demand increased, the U.S. has seen its largest inflation rate in nearly four decades.
Prices for gasoline, used and new vehicles, energy services, and food products such as cooking oil, beef and chicken, soared in mid-to late 2021.
The U.S. Labor Department said in December that consumer prices increased 6.8% in November compared to a year ago.
Those price increases have largely affected low-income households, as costs for everyday necessities have continued to grow.
All the while, experts are unsure yet how the omicron variant will affect inflation and the supply chain holdups in the long term, but for as long as the pandemic lingers on, it is likely that inflation will, too.
Collection: Pantagraph photos of the year 2021
Weather to the extreme
Reaction to insurrection
Pandemics survivor
Capitol security
Leadership
From the ashes
A little closer to Thee
Plan of attack
In the fight
A night for the history books
Structural questions after fire
So close
The 100-year flood
Eyes on the Olympics
Lone voice in a wilderness
They'll take every blessing
Someone is listening
Rivian is for real
March for justice
A mother's love, sailor's pride
The struggle
A fiery call for peace and understanding
TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 2: COVID continues affecting daily life in McLean County
The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 2. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 remained one of the dominant news stories for 2021, as the pandemic stretched from nine months, to a year, to 18 months, and seems ready to stretch at least well into 2022. Almost every story The Pantagraph ran touched on COVID in one way or another.
As of Wednesday, there had been 304 deaths in McLean County due to COVID, with more than 29,500 residents having had the illness, including four new deaths and 433 new cases announced Wednesday.
Vaccines have now been authorized for everyone older than 5. Illinois saw most restrictions lifted in the summer, but a resurgence of cases led Governor J.B. Pritzker to re-implement an indoor mask mandate, even for vaccinated people, in August.
At the same time, the governor required K-12 employees to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly. The requirement for high education is even broader, covering not just employees but students as well.
Bloomington-Normal’s college and universities have reported widespread compliance with the new mandates, though there were exceptions. Both Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan had planned on requiring indoor masks and testing for unvaccinated students and employees even before the state mandate was put in place.
While area K-12 schools have largely avoided outbreaks that could have sent them to remote learning, they did receive pushback at school board meetings against the mandates.
Districts continued working to undo learning loss from pandemic disruptions, with students returning to classrooms throughout the year.
COVID-related funding brought millions of dollars to the area, including to businesses, municipalities and school districts. Still, many area businesses struggled to deal with supply chain problems, hesitant customers and uncertain hiring.
Much of the year was dominated by the delta variant of the coronavirus, which proved more contagious than the original variants of the virus. However, the U.S. will enter 2022 with the omicron variant as the dominant form of new COVID cases.
Vaccines are available in the area, although the county has been lagging behind the state in vaccination rates. Health officials point to vaccines as the best tool to get through the pandemic.
November saw the latest cohort begin receiving vaccines, as kids ages 5 to 11 started getting their doses. The McLean County Health Department has held specific clinics for the kids, who receive a smaller dose than adults.
Booster doses, too, were a new measure to fight the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all people 18 and older receive a booster, and booster shots are also available for 16- and 17-year-olds.