What's causing downtown Bloomington road closures

BLOOMINGTON — Over the last month, Bloomington public works officials have worked to repair at least three water mains that run through the downtown area.

Several weeks ago, a water main break occurred at North Center and West Jefferson streets.

Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said the repairs were delayed because special fittings were required to make the changes permanent. The affected portion of Center Street was reopened to traffic on Saturday.

Market Street just west of downtown Bloomington once again was closed after a reported water main break. Kothe said crews are working to determine whether the water main failure was a result of the pipes, valves or other infrastructure.

"Until we dig it, sometimes we don't know what the problem is," Kothe said.

Kothe added crews will be working on another water main break on Monroe between Madison and Center streets near Fox & Hounds Day Spa.

He estimated that some of the mains that have burst over the last week are over a century old.

Outside of the water main repairs, Ameren also is performing work on Monroe between Main and Center streets. Kothe estimated that this work will take about a month.