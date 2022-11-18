What to know about Bloomington's Festival of Trees

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The first gift of Bloomington-Normal’s holiday season is unwrapping next week, filling the Interstate Center with a winter wonderland in support of the community’s 120-year-old children’s agency.

The 29th annual Festival of Trees opens Nov. 17, bringing The Baby Fold‘s largest fundraiser back to full force.

“I think there’s a new excitement about being together again,” said Aimee Beam, vice president of development and public relations for The Baby Fold, the Normal-based human services agency. “I’m feeling increasingly like our audience and our supporters want to be together again; they’re ready … to spend some time in fellowship together and enjoy an actual event.”

110719-blm-lif-8festoftrees (copy)

Louise Reeb of Eureka led her twin grandchildren, Remi and Ryker Reeb, both age 3, of Germantown Hills, on a tour of trees at The Baby Fold's 25th annual Festival of Trees on Nov. 16, 2018, at the Interstate Center. The 2022 festival will be held Nov. 17-19.

The festival returned to the Interstate Center last year and raised about $250,000. Organizers say that is the goal again this year.

Tickets are on sale online at festoftrees.org, and online buyers will be registered automatically for the mobile bidding. Tickets will also be sold at the doors, where event staff will be able to assist with online signups.

All bidding for trees and other items has moved online, a byproduct of 2020, when the festival was held primarily online with a limited in-person retail space.

The Festival of Trees will be ready for the public with the Interstate Center transformed for the occasion, 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The traditional Avanti’s Family Night is back and doubling this year, held 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights with live entertainment.

Festival of Trees returns

Tom and Barb Otto of Normal walk through The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees at the Interstate Center in November 2021. Hundreds of trees, wreaths, gingerbread houses and other decorations will be on display for this year's event Nov. 17-19. 

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. Tickets for the Avanti’s Family Nights with the meal are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Senior Day activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and children’s activities will be available throughout the span of the festival, plus an opportunity to meet Santa Claus at the Jingle Bell Junction.

Schnucks and The Salvation Army partner for the holidays

Christmas trees, wreaths and centerpieces as well as gift baskets and a whole village of gingerbread houses — “more like a metropolis these days” — will be available and on display for bid and purchase. All proceeds will go toward supporting the more than 1,200 children and families served by The Baby Fold, with programs that include adoption support, foster care, special education and early childhood programming.

111920-blm-loc-5trees

The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees exhibit in 2020 at Eastland Mall took the place of the usual event at the Interstate Center because of the pandemic.

“That’s a sight to behold,” Beam said of the festival. “I hope people will come in and they’ll just feel like they can smile and exhale. It’s been a tough couple of years for a lot of people, and I hope that every minute of their time at the Festival of Trees brings them joy and smiles. And not only are they enjoying themselves, but they know that they’re doing it for a good reason.”

The festival will include 518 items made by 278 people with 475 shifts of volunteers helping with setup, tear-down and everything in between, plus nearly 100 sponsors.

“When you think about a community activity that brings everybody together for the greater good, the Festival of Trees is it, and that’s what I think is so special about it,” she said. “I mean, think about everyone from our business partners to the talented people in their homes trying to do something good for the kids and all coming together to help.”

112319-blm-loc-1festivaloftrees

Jingjie Zhang, left, photographs Guohua Wang and her daughter, Xiaodan Du, of Normal, as they looked at decorated Christmas trees during The Baby Fold's 26th annual Festival of Trees on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at The Interstate Center's Mini Expo and West Expo buildings in Bloomington. Zhang and Wang were visiting from China and Du said she knew they would enjoy the festival.

Beam said in addition to raising money to support The Baby Fold’s program, the festival also gives community members an opportunity to learn more about the agency and what it does to help children and families, bringing more supporters on board with the mission.

“That captures their hearts, and then we have them as donors and friends and they continue to help us build our network,” she said. “It really ends up meaning a lot more than just the money to us. It’s our network, our friends, our family, you know, come together to help us.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

