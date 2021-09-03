What does Labor Day mean to you? Here's what Bloomington-Normal folks had to say

Ronnie Powell, left, and Eric Marshall, right, both workers for the town of Normal, set up a canopy Friday in preparation of day four of Festival ISU. Both reflected on the meaning of Labor Day in an interview with The Pantagraph.
Brendan Denison
BLOOMINGTON — Labor Day has a different meaning for different folks, depending on who you ask.
Mack Wood, associate director of bands at Illinois State University, said on his way to class Friday that it meant “getting everything ready for the parade.”
James Brown, a guest services supervisor for the Children’s Discovery Museum in Normal, said at the close of his shift on Thursday that the holiday is meant to honor workers.
“It’s for those workers back in the day who worked dangerous jobs, built skyscrapers and the infrastructure we enjoy today,” Brown said. “Just honoring them and that we appreciate the labor they put in.
“They wake up, go to work, and do it all again the next day.”
David Williams, of St. Louis, was waiting out a layover Friday morning at Uptown Station in Normal. He’s retired after working for Pepsi-Cola for 40 years and said for him, Labor Day is a “day to relax.”
“I think everyone deserves a day to relax,” he added.
Kris Stack, a staff member with Cornerstone Church in Normal, echoed Williams' statement.
“I think it’s a day to relax, kick back and do something you can't do when you’re working,” Stack said.
Eric Marshall and Ronnie Powell, both crewmen for the Town of Normal, were busy setting up equipment Friday for day four of Festival ISU.
Powell told The Pantagraph he thinks it’s a day “to celebrate all the hard-working people and what they do for the community.”
“It’s a day to celebrate the trades,” said Marshall, “laborers, electricians and carpenters.”
Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 99 training coordinator Scott Spaid told The Pantagraph in an interview this week that they take great pride in the holiday “because it’s our day.”
“All the skill trades come out and represent ourselves in the parade,” he said. “Electricians, painters, carpenters, all skill crafts are definitely involved."
“We love it,” he added. “It’s our day to celebrate what we do.”
Spaid said the occasion also honors factory workers.
The Bloomington Labor Day Parade is returning this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme this year is "Labor, Stronger than Ever.” Union groups, ISU’s marching band, elected officials and others step off at 10 a.m. Monday at Front and Center streets in downtown Bloomington. Moe Woldemariam, cook and server at Maguire’s Bar & Grill in Bloomington, said after the pandemic, Labor Day just isn’t the same. He said there was no parade and now “people are really tense.” He said as a server, he’s used to working more with people.
A worker tending the grounds on ISU’s quad said the holiday is another day to spend time with family.
“It gives blue collar people, and people who do all the grimey work, a day to relax.”
To Desiree Campbell, associate pastor at Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington, Labor Day is all about “service and honor,” she saidvFriday.
Sue Randle, an administrative worker for the ISU Office of Equal Opportunity and Access, said the holiday is about “rest and appreciation for all the hard work we do.”
A U.S. postal worker told The Pantagraph that Labor Day “just means more work” to them, adding, “I appreciate just having a job with everything that’s going on.
“Nothing special. Not for me, at least.”
Herb Eaton began to include new figures in his paintings that he created in the weekend after the 9/11 attacks
Connor Wood
Photos: 2019 Labor Day parade in Bloomington
090319-blm-loc-10laborparade
Sousaphone players from the Illinois State University Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-4laborparade
Members of the Illinois State University Big Red Marching Machine's color guard practiced in a parking lot as they took part in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-1laborparade
John Penn, left, vice president of the Midwest Region of Laborers International Union of North America, talks with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, on Front Street in downtown Bloomington before the start of the Labor Day parade.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-2laborparade
The McLean County Republican Party unit celebrates a booming economy, President Donald Trump and other GOP officials on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, during the Labor Day parade in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-3laborparade
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin walks with members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 362 on Sept. 2, 2019, during the Labor Day parade in downtown Bloomington. This year's parade is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-5laborparade
Marlene Dietz and her husband, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, threw candy as they rode in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-6laborparade
Ronald C. Morehead, president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly, helps organize the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-11laborparade
Jacob Hartwig, son of Bloomington firefighter Michael Hartwig, collects contributions for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-7laborparade
Phil Smith, Normal, uses a campaign sign to shield himself from the sun during the 125th anniversary of the nationally celebrated Labor Day holiday Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-9laborparade
John Penn, vice president of the Midwest Regiona Local Union 362, and Larry Williams of Bloomington, talk before the start of the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
U-S-A
Emma Heineman, 8, prepares to hand out U.S. flags during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-12laborparade
Anthony Blair, 6, Bloomington, made a contribution to area firefighters for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-13laborparade
Twins Nicole and Samantha Smaga of Bloomington, both age 8, made a contribution for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Labor Day Parade
Representatives from the Center for Independent Living marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-16laborparade
Nor_Mal the clown used his hat to cool off the crowd during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-17laborparade
Bloomington High School football players Ben Wellman and Ivan Smith handed out books from the bike during Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-18laborparade
The University High School marching band played as they marched during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-20laborparade
A four-wheel bowling pin drove in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-19laborparade
A troop from Gymnastics Etc. marched as they did handstands during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-21laborparade
The Normal Marching Band, a combination of Normal Community and Normal Community West high schools' marching bands, followed behind Pheasant Lanes Family Fun Center in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-22laborparade
The Normal Marching Band, a combination of Normal Community and Normal Community West high schools' marching bands, marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-24laborparade
Mackenzie and Madison King threw candy to parade watchers as they represented Local 99 of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-29laborparade
Nicole Thornton, left, and Destinee Byrd of Central Illinois Men Against Domestic Abuse shared their message during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-27laborparade
McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp pointed out a target as Kaelynn Rowan, 11, Normal, threw a football during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-25laborparade
A group from Moms Demand Action marched behind a United Auto Workers entry during the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington. About 100 union locals and other organizations marched in the annual parade.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
090319-blm-loc-28laborparade
The Bloomington High School marching band's color guard performed in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
