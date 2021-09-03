 Skip to main content
What does Labor Day mean to you? Here's what Bloomington-Normal folks had to say

090421-blm-loc-labor1

Ronnie Powell, left, and Eric Marshall, right, both workers for the town of Normal, set up a canopy Friday in preparation of day four of Festival ISU. Both reflected on the meaning of Labor Day in an interview with The Pantagraph.

BLOOMINGTON — Labor Day has a different meaning for different folks, depending on who you ask.

Mack Wood, associate director of bands at Illinois State University, said on his way to class Friday that it meant “getting everything ready for the parade.”

James Brown, a guest services supervisor for the Children’s Discovery Museum in Normal, said at the close of his shift on Thursday that the holiday is meant to honor workers.

“It’s for those workers back in the day who worked dangerous jobs, built skyscrapers and the infrastructure we enjoy today,” Brown said. “Just honoring them and that we appreciate the labor they put in.

“They wake up, go to work, and do it all again the next day.”

David Williams, of St. Louis, was waiting out a layover Friday morning at Uptown Station in Normal. He’s retired after working for Pepsi-Cola for 40 years and said for him, Labor Day is a “day to relax.” 

“I think everyone deserves a day to relax,” he added.

Kris Stack, a staff member with Cornerstone Church in Normal, echoed Williams' statement.

“I think it’s a day to relax, kick back and do something you can't do when you’re working,” Stack said.

Eric Marshall and Ronnie Powell, both crewmen for the Town of Normal, were busy setting up equipment Friday for day four of Festival ISU.

Powell told The Pantagraph he thinks it’s a day “to celebrate all the hard-working people and what they do for the community.”

“It’s a day to celebrate the trades,” said Marshall, “laborers, electricians and carpenters.”

Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 99 training coordinator Scott Spaid told The Pantagraph in an interview this week that they take great pride in the holiday “because it’s our day.”

“All the skill trades come out and represent ourselves in the parade,” he said. “Electricians, painters, carpenters, all skill crafts are definitely involved."

“We love it,” he added. “It’s our day to celebrate what we do.”

Spaid said the occasion also honors factory workers.

The Bloomington Labor Day Parade is returning this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme this year is "Labor, Stronger than Ever.” Union groups, ISU’s marching band, elected officials and others step off at 10 a.m. Monday at Front and Center streets in downtown Bloomington.

Moe Woldemariam, cook and server at Maguire’s Bar & Grill in Bloomington, said after the pandemic, Labor Day just isn’t the same. He said there was no parade and now “people are really tense.”

He said as a server, he’s used to working more with people.

A worker tending the grounds on ISU’s quad said the holiday is another day to spend time with family.

“It gives blue collar people, and people who do all the grimey work, a day to relax.”

To Desiree Campbell, associate pastor at Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington, Labor Day is all about “service and honor,” she saidvFriday.

Sue Randle, an administrative worker for the ISU Office of Equal Opportunity and Access, said the holiday is about “rest and appreciation for all the hard work we do.”

 A U.S. postal worker told The Pantagraph that Labor Day “just means more work” to them, adding, “I appreciate just having a job with everything that’s going on.

“Nothing special. Not for me, at least.”

Herb Eaton began to include new figures in his paintings that he created in the weekend after the 9/11 attacks

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

