Weston nature preserve the focus of local artist's latest project

WESTON — After producing three handmade artist books depicting the various flora of Illinois, local photographer Ken Kashian discovered that the Weston Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve offered the perfect inspiration of photography and poetry for his latest project.

On Dec. 8, Kashian launched "Fugue," a limited edition artist book made in collaboration with local poet Kathleen Kirk about the nature preserve, which is home to a hundredth of a percent of Illinois' original landscape and more than 70 native prairie plants.

Kashian, who served as director of photographic services for the Illinois Farm Bureau before retiring in 2014, said he was hoping to work with wildflowers again after the release of his last artist book, "Themes and Variations," which took a more abstract approach to photographing flowers.

After taking suggestions for the subject of his next project, Kashian decided on the Weston Cemetery both because of its proximity and the wide variety of flowers.

"I was also impressed with the density," Kashian said. "The density and richness and layers of plants really struck me."

Kashian would visit the site 22 times over the course of a year and a half and collected more than 2,000 images.

Kashian said he arrived at the name "Fugue," which refers to a composition where a melody is introduced by one set of instruments before getting picked up by others, while exploring music's connection with nature.

During one of his sessions, Kashian said he was taking photos sitting down so that the plants and grasses could contrast against the sky. But he started to notice that as the seed heads and grass moved with the wind, they resembled musical notes on a score.

"That kind of stuck with me as I was working on the project, that there could be a relationship between that kind of movement visually and that kind of movement through music," Kashian said.

Artist books can take many forms and feature artwork in different materials and formats.

Kashian's artist book consists of a custom-made clamshell which contains an origami-inspired collection of small cards illustrating eight different wildflowers, with poems referencing each photo.

The clamshell also contains of booklet with an essay by Bill Kemp, librarian for the McLean County Museum of History, which chronicles the Weston Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve along with the status of other prairies in Illinois.

There also is a portfolio of eight art prints in another clamshell with abstract expressions of wildflowers.

Kashian has made 25 copies of "Fugue." The small clamshell with the two books costs $174 and the large clamshell with the abstract prints is $425. Individual prints are available at $85.

Kashian's other work can be found in the university library collections at Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Bradley University.

For more information on his artist books, contact Kashian at kenkashian@yahoo.com.

