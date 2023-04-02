BLOOMINGTON — Families are invited to an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at White Oak Park in Bloomington.

Western Avenue Community Center is hosting the event, which will include games and door prizes along with the egg hunt.

The hunt itself will be divided into three categories: 2- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 9-year-olds and 10- to 13-year-olds. Each category will have a "golden egg."

Entry fee is $5, and all participants must register at WACC by Thursday.

