BLOOMINGTON — Families are invited to an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at White Oak Park in Bloomington.
Western Avenue Community Center is hosting the event, which will include games and door prizes along with the egg hunt.
The hunt itself will be divided into three categories: 2- to 5-year-olds, 6- to 9-year-olds and 10- to 13-year-olds. Each category will have a "golden egg."
Entry fee is $5, and all participants must register at WACC by Thursday.
Photos: Western Avenue class teaches students computer skills
020819-blm-loc-1heartlandbridge
020819-blm-loc-7heartlandbridge
020819-blm-loc-2heartlandbridge
020819-blm-loc-6heartlandbridge
020819-blm-loc-3heartlandbridge
020819-blm-loc-4heartlandbridge
020819-blm-loc-5heartlandbridge
020819-blm-loc-8heartlandbridge
020819-blm-loc-9heartlandbridge
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Twitter: @d_jack_alkire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.