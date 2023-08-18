BLOOMINGTON — The West Fest Block Party will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday on North Allin Street between Washington and Front streets.

The back-to-school event is put on by the West Bloomington Revitalization Project to celebrate the west side of town and give back to the schools.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, entertainment, and various community partner vendors.

Musical acts will include EJ Allen, Dylan Karraker, Marcos Mendez and V8 Vast Change. Food trucks will include Healthy in a Hurry and Carl's Ice Cream.

There will also be face painting and balloon twisting.

