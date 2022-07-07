 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

West Fest returns to Bloomington July 23

  • 0
West Fest 2022 LOGO.jpg

A '90s-themed West Fest will return to the west side of Bloomington from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BLOOMINGTON — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project has announced the return of the annual West Fest on Saturday, July 23.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, volunteers, neighbors and visitors can celebrate west Bloomington with a free block party from 5 to 9 p.m. that night on Allin Street between Front and Washington streets, next to the WBRP building at 724 W. Washington St.

This year's event will feature a '90s theme, with food, a bounce house and inflatable obstacle course, live music, games, and a look at west Bloomington history. 

A number of community groups will host games and activities and share information about their services, and free books will be available from the new WBRP Book Bike.

Downtown Bloomington Association dissolves after 25 years

Live music will be performed by EJ Allen, Dylan Karraker, Kim & David (from the band Troublemaker) and DARĪUS.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the community.

For more information, visit www.westbloomington.org/westfest.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Python hunter reveals what it's like to kill Florida snakes for a living

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News