West Fest returns to Bloomington July 23

BLOOMINGTON — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project has announced the return of the annual West Fest on Saturday, July 23.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, volunteers, neighbors and visitors can celebrate west Bloomington with a free block party from 5 to 9 p.m. that night on Allin Street between Front and Washington streets, next to the WBRP building at 724 W. Washington St.

This year's event will feature a '90s theme, with food, a bounce house and inflatable obstacle course, live music, games, and a look at west Bloomington history.

A number of community groups will host games and activities and share information about their services, and free books will be available from the new WBRP Book Bike.

Live music will be performed by EJ Allen, Dylan Karraker, Kim & David (from the band Troublemaker) and DARĪUS.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the community.

For more information, visit www.westbloomington.org/westfest.