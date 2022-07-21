 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON

West Fest returns to Bloomington after two-year hiatus

072222-blm-loc-1fest

A man sells Carl's Ice Cream at a previous West Fest.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BLOOMINGTON — A neighborhood block party is returning to west Bloomington this Saturday after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic.

West Fest is an annual party put on by the West Bloomington Revitalization Project. It's historically been a time of family-friendly fun for residents of Bloomington's west side.

"We're pretty excited to be bringing it back," said Kristen Buhrmann, board president at WBRP. "Kind of bigger and better, I think."

Buhrmann said WBRP will block off Allin Street where it runs from Front Street to Washington Street, right next to WBRP. The party starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

072222-blm-loc-2fest

Karen Schmidt tends the Book Bike at a previous West Fest. 

This year's theme is everything '90s culture.

"I've bought lots of Baby Bottle Pops and RingPops because that's what the '90s were to me," Buhrmann said. 

She said there will be about a dozen nonprofits and organizations bringing carnival games and prizes. There will also be an inflatable obstacle course, free food and an inflatable bounce house that, Buhrmann said, "really looks like a boombox."

Bruegala brings beer fest back to Bloomington this fall 🍻

Four local music artists will perform throughout the evening, but they are not essentially '90s music.

"We decided to stick with local musicians instead of trying to wedge people into like playing only '90s music," Buhrmann said. "The music's not going to be too '90s."

072222-blm-loc-3fest

The Bloomington Public Library's table is shown at a previous West Fest event.

Buhrmann did say she is aware of high weather in the forecast for Saturday. Weather.com has a projected high of 95 degrees. 

"We're going to have our building open so that people can stop in for air conditioning," Buhrmann said. "And I'll be making sure that the air conditioning is nice and cold in there so that people can chill out," she added. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

