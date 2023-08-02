BLOOMINGTON — The West Bloomington Wellness Fair will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Chestnut Family Health Center, 702 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington.
The fair is free and will feature back-to-school physicals and dental exams, free health screenings; information from local health experts; education and job resources; story hour with Imagination Library; and performances by BCAI Cultural Arts & Humanities students, Jump4Joy and 40+ Double Dutch Club.
The event is organized by
Chestnut Family Health Center. Attendees will be able to "shop" for free healthy groceries and learn about nutrition and the importance of understanding food labels.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Sunnyside Urban Farm will provide fresh fruits and vegetables. OSF Health Care, Jewel-Osco and Hy-Vee will provide free, healthy, shelf-stable foods.
