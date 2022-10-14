 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Bloomington Revitalization Project to host Harvest Fest

harvest-fest-4.jpg

The West Bloomington Revitalization Project will celebrate local art and the end of gardening season at their "Harvest Fest: Arts in the Garden" event on Saturday, Oct. 22.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BLOOMINGTON — The West Bloomington Revitalization Project will celebrate local art and the end of gardening season at their "Harvest Fest: Arts in the Garden" event on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Local artists will display their work, demonstrate their crafts and have make-and-take activities for the community at the WBRP Community Gardens at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Mulberry Street from 1-4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The afternoon will also include an open mic, snacks, street and sidewalk chalk art, and a performance by west side native V8 Vast Change. 

Local artists participating in the event include Michael Amis, Bruce Clark, Danell Dvorak, Brock Eddleman, Ron Frazier, Rick Harney, LizBeth Ogiela-Scheck and Melinda Zuercher. 

Donations to the WBRP can be made at westbloomington.org/donate, or checks can be mailed to 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington, IL 61701. 

Contact Danell Dvorak at danelldvorak@gmail.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

